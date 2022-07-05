Grandview Presents Sportsman Firecracker 40 This Saturday, Kressley and Hoch Continue as Point Leaders

Grandview Speedway is preparing to host another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program this Saturday night, all part of the 60th anniversary season of racing competition.

Following a weather postponement last Saturday, July 2, this Saturday, July 9 will see the same program that was scheduled for last weekend, as the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be competing in the 52nd annual Firecracker 40 championship race starting at 7:30 pm. The program will also include the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds plus qualifying events leading to the 40-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman championship paying $2000 to win and the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $22, while children ages 6-11 are $10, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

The weekend of racing action will begin on Friday, July 8, as the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage competitors will be holding a double-header program starting at 7 pm. Grandstand admission for this event is $10.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman competitors will be running in the 52nd annual Firecracker 40, however, it was run for the Late Model division from the inception of the race in 1971 until the Late Model class was discontinued after the 2018 season.

During the last three seasons the race has been run for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, the winning drivers have been Brad Brightbill in 2019, Brad Arnold in 2020, and Brian Hirthler took the win last year in 2021.

Point leader Dylan Hoch will be a top contender to score a win in the Championship event on Saturday, as he is one of the eight different feature winners so far this season. Other drivers who have reached victory lane have been Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin, Lex Shive, Cody Manmiller, Kenny Bock, Decker Swinehart, and the only two-time winner Brian HIrthler.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman top ten-points standings are 1. Dylan Hoch -1729, 2. Brian Hirthler – 1691, 3. Kyle Smith – 1668, 4. Jimmy Leiby – 1478, 5. Cole Stangle – 1157, 6. Dakota Kohler – 1063, 7. Mike Schneck Jr. – 1033, 8. Parker Guldin – 1003, 9. Decker Swinehart – 891, 10. Cody Manmiller – 881.

The T.P. Trailer Modifieds saw Brett Kressley pick up his third feature win of the season in the last Saturday night event to be held and followed that win with a Tuesday night triumph in the Thunder on the Hill program in conjunction with the PA 410 Sprint Speedweek program. Kressley will continue as the T.P. Trailer Modified point leader entering this Saturday’s program.

The other winners this season have been Craig Von Dohren, who has four Saturday night point race wins, two Thunder on the Hill wins, plus a win in the season opening VP Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Big Block/Small Block Modified event, and Doug Manmiller, who so far has been the only driver to break the Von Dohren/Kressley hold on Victory Lane.

The current T.P. Trailer Modified top ten-point standings are 1. Brett Kressley – 2319, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 2270, 3. Doug Manmiller – 2227, 4. Tim Buckwalter – 2099, 5. Duane Hioward – 2028, 6. Jeff Strunk – 1877, 7. Mike Lisowski – 1304, 8. Cory Merkel – 1291, 9. Jared Umbenhauer – 1261, 10. Craig Whitmoyer – 1154.

On Saturday, the Low Down and Dirty meet and greet will feature Modified drivers Bobby Gunther-Walsh and Dan Waisempacher along with Sportsman drivers Kenny Bock and Mike Schneck Jr. starting at 5 pm.

The following Saturday, July 16 will see a three-division show featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman, plus the only appearance of the United Racing Club 360 Sprint Cars starting at 7:30 pm.

The night of racing will be known as Do It in the Dirt Night featuring Bob Hilbert Sportswear as the race night sponsor.

It all started with a one-color tee shirt called “Do It in the Dirt” at Grandview Speedway 50 years ago. That was the start of what we now know as Bob Hilbert Sportswear.

Come out and celebrate with Bob and Anne and the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Team, they would love to see all of you wear your oldest or most favorite Bob Hilbert Tee shirt!

There will be fan giveaways that night along with a 50th anniversary edition of the Do It in the Dirt tee shirt that will be on sale that evening.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear has products available to the performance and race industry along with apparel for schools, fundraising, commercial and corporations.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear can be found on the web at www.bobhilbert.com or you can shop the online store at www.bobhilbertshop.com for the latest products they have in stock.

Since the 1960's, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, July 8 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, July 9 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 52nd annual FIRECRACKER 40 for T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman $2000 to win – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 16 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus URC 360 Sprint Cars – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 23 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T. P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 30 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

