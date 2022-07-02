Grandview Speedway Racing Program Falls to Weather, Sportsman Firecracker 40 Now July 9

With the potential for strong late afternoon and evening thunderstorms during race time, the NASCAR Advance Auto Part Weekly Series racing program for Saturday night, July 2 has been cancelled at Grandview Speedway.

Taking into consideration current travel costs for race teams and fans alike, management decided to make the decision early, allowing everyone to gear up for a better week next Saturday to begin the second half of the 2022 season.

Saturday’s program was to have included the 52nd annual Firecracker 40-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman Championship race along with a complete program for the T. P. Trailer Modifieds. This program in its entirety will be held over to next Saturday, July 9.

The program next Saturday, July 9 will feature the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman competing in the Firecracker 40 championship race along with the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds plus qualifying events for both classes leading to the 40-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman championship paying $2000 to win and the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $22, while children ages 6-11 are $10, and children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

This will be another program this season that will be produced by ATVN-TV. The races will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on the following Tuesday night, with further replays to follow. ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8/608 (Delaware County). The air dates and times can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

The weekend will begin with a program on Friday, July 8, as the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Racers will be holding a double-header starting at 7 pm. Grandstand admission is just $10.

The following Saturday, July 16 will be Do It In the Dirt Night with Bob Hilbert Sportswear featuring a triple-division program including the T.P. Trailer Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman, and the only appearance of the season for the United Racing Club 360 Sprint Cars starting at 7:30 pm.

There will be fan giveaways that night along with a 50th anniversary edition of the Do It In the Dirt Night tee shirt that will be on sale celebrating Bob Hilbert Sportswear’s 50th year of business with the shirt that got it all started for Bob Hilbert, at the track where it all began, Grandview Speedway.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, July 8 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, July 9 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 52nd annual FIRECRACKER 40 for T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman $2000 to win – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 16 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus URC 360 Sprint Cars – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 23 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 30 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR