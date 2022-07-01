New England Patriot David Andrews Named Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Ambetter 301

On Sunday, July 17, David Andrews, center and co-captain for the New England Patriots, will get behind the wheel of the official Toyota Camry TRD pace car as he leads 40 of NASCAR’s best to the green flag for the Ambetter 301 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS).

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my 30th birthday,” said 29-year-old Andrews whose birthday is July 10, just one week prior to the Ambetter 301. “I’m a big NASCAR fan, but I never dreamed of driving the pace car. Leading the field to green at ‘The Magic Mile’ is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel!”

Born in Johns Creek, Ga., six-foot-three-inch Andrews will enter his eighth season with the New England Patriots this year. The two-time Super Bowl champion has been named captain five times (2017-2021) after beginning his pro career as a rookie free agent in 2015. Andrews was the starting center for a top-10 offense in each of his first four seasons and was selected to the New England Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team at center.

In 2021, Andrews served as the starting center and was named co-captain for the fifth straight year. He served as the leader of the offensive line at Houston and Dallas as the only regular starter playing both games. Andrews served a major role in the team’s season-high 184 yards rushing versus Cleveland, who entered the game ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game with 84.8.

“I’ve enjoyed watching David lead his teammates to two Super Bowl victories, and now I can’t wait to see him lead the best drivers in the world to the green flag at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager for New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “We’re proud to put him behind the wheel of the official Toyota Camry TRD pace car and welcome him to ‘The Magic Mile’ on July 17.”

Patriots wide receiver and All-Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski (July 2021), safety Patrick Chung (July 2018), offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (July 2017), offensive tackle Matt Light (September 2016), linebacker Rob Ninkovich (July 2015) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (July 2014) have all served as pace car drivers, making Andrews the seventh member of the New England Patriots to get behind the wheel of the official Toyota Camry TRD pace car for a NCS race at NHMS. Other notable pace car drivers include Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner (July 2019), Richard Rawlings of Discovery Channel’s “Fast N’ Loud” (September 2017), Dave Matthews Band bassist Stefan Lessard (July 2016), Olympic triathlete Sarah True (September 2015) and Boston Bruins legend Brad Park (September 2014).

Tickets:

Fans can log on to NHMS.com for tickets and more information on the weekend’s lineup of action-packed racing. Tickets for Friday Night Dirt Duels Presented by New England Racing Fuel are just $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Doubleheader Saturday tickets start at just $45 for adults while kids 12 and under are free. Sunday’s Ambetter 301 tickets start at just $59 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

NHMS PR