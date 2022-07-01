SRX Racing Series To Make Return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway July 9

The Camping World SRX Series and its cast of auto racing superstars return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, July 9th for a huge night of racing action. SRX will be joined by the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour for the 10th Running of the Rackley Roofing Masters of the Pros 150 Pro Late Model race.

Last year, NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott found himself in Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway’s Winner’s Circle. This season, 13 Superstars from various disciplines of auto racing will compete in the SRX race at Nashville. From the NASCAR Cup Series; Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Michael Waltrip, Ryan Newman, Matt Kenseth, and Greg Biffle. From IndyCar; Helio Castroneves, Josef Newgarden, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Paul Tracy, and Marco Andretti. From the short-tracks; Cole Williams.

Williams is a two-time Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Late Model Champion. When he won his second Championship in 2016, he joined the likes of Darrell Waltrip, CooCoo Marlin, Sterling Marlin, Bobby Hamilton, Joe Buford, Chad Chaffin, and Mike Alexander as multi-time Late Model Track Champions at the historic Fairgrounds Speedway. Cole Williams earned his SRX ride by winning a fan vote in the spring.

*An electric crowd cheered on some of the best in mostorsports last year for the SRX Series and we expect more of the same this year.

*Full driver lineup includes Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Michael Waltrip, Ryan Newman, Matt Kenseth, Greg Biffle, Helio Castroneves, Josef Newgarden, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Paul Tracy, Marco Andretti, and Cole Williams.

*The newly formed Camping World SRX Series is in its second season and is dedicated to bringing back grassroots racing with some of the greatest stars in the sport

*A new winner is guaranteed this year for the second visit of the Camping World SRX Series

*Local Pro-Late Model Champion Cole Williams will get the opportunity to test his skills against some of the best as he earned his ride into the big show Saturday night

*Williams will also compete in the Rackley's Masters of the Pros 150 giving him a chance to make history and win both the Pro Late Model and SRX race in the same night

Nashville Fairgrounds PR