Fr8Auctions partners with AMS for inaugural Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival

Fr8Auctions is expanding its partnership with Atlanta Motor Speedway to sponsor the inaugural Revs & Riffs Music Festival Presented by Fr8Auctions.com July 8-10.

The music festival will run concurrently with the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend and include concerts by Flo Rida, Candlebox, and Georgia’s own Blackberry Smoke along with a variety of supporting acts around the speedway.

Fr8Auctions has been a partner of Atlanta Motor Speedway since 2021 when it became the entitlement partner of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at the speedway. Its sponsorship of Revs & Riffs comes as part of an expanded presence for Fr8Auctions during Atlanta’s summer NASCAR weekend, including sponsorship of Friday night’s Laps for Charity benefiting Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta and a robust presence in the AMS Fan Zone.

“Marcus Barela and the Fr8Auctions team are incredible partners and stewards of the race weekend experience at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “They continue to up the ante helping us maximize the entertainment value for race fans. We can’t wait to get our summer NASCAR weekend started so our fans can enjoy everything we have in store.”

“Fr8Auctions is thrilled to be part of the second action-packed weekend of racing and entertainment at the newly revamped Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said Fr8Auctions founder Marcus Barela. “Whether you’re driving your own car on the track during Laps For Charity, checking out the attractions in the Fan Zone, or singing along to the concerts around the track, there’s a ton of fun to be had for the whole family and Fr8Auctions will be there to enhance the experience!”

The Atlanta-based firm helps sell excess, discontinued, or damaged inventory outside traditional distribution channels. During the race weekend Fr8Auctions will be educating guests who visit its display in the Fan Zone on how they can get involved and gain independence by starting their own business.

“Our incredible merchandise and selection is the standard of the asset recovery industry,” said Barela. “Our new buyer orientation and buyer mentorship process will give interested individuals the tools they need to get started or take their business to the next level.”

To get more information on Revs & Riffs or purchase tickets and camping accommodations for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway July 8-10, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR