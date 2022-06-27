Pa 410 Sprint Speedweek Next for Grandview, Sportsman Firecracker 40 Highlights Saturday Program, Kressley and Hoch Are Point Leaders

Grandview Speedway will host another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program this Saturday night, continuing the 60th season of auto racing celebration.

It will be a busy week at the 60-year-old one-third-mile high banked clay oval, as the PA 410 Sprint Car Speedweek kicks things off on Tuesday night, June 28, followed by the 52nd annual running of the Firecracker 40 for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman on Saturday night.

This Tuesday, June 28 will see the next NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event, as the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series will be coming to Grandview to present event number five of the ten race Speedweek series.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will pay tribute to the late Greg Hodnett, as the 410 Sprint Car race is once again titled the Hodnett Cup, with a special trophy to be used for Victory Lane celebrations that was made from a trophy that Hodnett had won at one point in his career. The winner of the Speedweek race will receive a $10,000 payoff for 35-laps on the Grandview high-banks. Joining the 410 Sprints on the program will be the 358 Modifieds chasing a $3000 payday starting at 7:30 pm.

On Tuesday, June 28, adult grandstand admission is $30, children ages 6-11 are $10 and children ages 5 and under are free of charge. Pit admission is $40, and a license is not required.

This will be the only 410 Sprint Car race of the season at Grandview and will be featuring the top drivers of the Pennsylvania Posse along with a few invaders. The last two seasons, NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson has been the winner of the Speedweek event at Grandview. PA Posse drivers expected to be in action on Tuesday include Anthony Macri, Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Lucas Wolfe, Ryan Smith and Ryan Taylor to name a few.

The 358 Modified portion of the program will see the track regulars battling against some invaders, as is always the case at a Thunder on the Hill program. The two events presented so far this season have seen all-time track feature winner Craig Von Dohren score the feature wins. There will be an extra bonus on the line from Pioneer Pole Buildings of $2000 if the winner of the Modified event is a first time Thunder winner, making the competition even more intense in the 30-lap main event.

For the Independence Day Holiday weekend, Saturday, July 2, the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be competing in the 52nd annual Firecracker 40 championship race starting at 7:30 pm. The program will also include the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds plus qualifying events leading to the 40-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman championship paying $2000 to win and the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $22, while children ages 6-11 are $10, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

This is the 52nd annual running of the Firecracker 40, however, it was run for the Late Model division from the inception of the race in 1971 until the Late Model class was discontinued after the 2018 season.

The last three seasons the race has been run for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division. Winning the event during this time were Brad Brightbill in 2019, Brad Arnold in 2020, and Brian Hirthler took the win last year in 2021.

Point leader Dylan Hoch will be a top contender to score a win in the Championship event on Saturday. Hoch rebounded last Saturday night to finish seventh to maintain the top spot in the point standings. Brian Hirthler scored a solid third place effort last Saturday to place second in points, while Kyle Smith scored a fourth-place feature outing and sits third in points. Jimmy Leiby rallied back from a mishap to score a ninth and maintains fourth place in points entering Saturday’s 40-lapper.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman top ten-points standings are 1. Dylan Hoch -1729, 2. Brian Hirthler – 1691, 3. Kyle Smith – 1668, 4. Jimmy Leiby – 1478, 5. Cole Stangle – 1157, 6. Dakota Kohler – 1063, 7. Mike Schneck Jr. – 1033, 8. Parker Guldin – 1003, 9. Decker Swinehart – 891, 10. Cody Manmiller – 881.

The T.P. Trailer Modifieds saw Brett Kressley pick up his third feature win of the season Saturday night to add to his lead in the point standings. Craig Von Dohren had a second-place feature finish and sits second in points behind Kressley, while Doug Manmiller placed third in Saturday’s feature race and currently sits third in points. Tim Buckwalter (6th) and Duane Howard (4th) each scored top finishes in this past week’s main event to maintain positions four and five in the points race.

The current T.P. Trailer Modified top ten-point standings are 1. Brett Kressley – 2319, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 2270, 3. Doug Manmiller – 2227, 4. Tim Buckwalter – 2099, 5. Duane Hioward – 2028, 6. Jeff Strunk – 1877, 7. Mike Lisowski – 1304, 8. Cory Merkel – 1291, 9. Jared Umbenhauer – 1261, 10. Craig Whitmoyer – 1154.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Tuesday, June 28 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win, 358 Modifieds – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 52nd annual FIRECRACKER 40 for T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman $2000 to win – 7:30 pm.

Friday, July 8 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, July 9 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 16 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus URC 360 Sprint Cars – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR