Brett Kressley Tops Grandview Field for Third Win, Decker Swinehart Grabs Sportsman Victory, Schaffer and Medaglia Vintage Winners

Brett Kressley of Orefield, Pa. drove from 16th starting position and into the lead with a pass of Mark Kratz of Pennsburg, Pa. by lap 15, and went on to score a dominating win in the 30-lap T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified feature race sponsored by the United Auto Workers Local 677 Saturday night at Grandview Speedway.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman 25-lap main event, Decker Swinehart of Fleetwood, Pa. made an outside turn four pass of Nathan Mohr of Reading, Pa. on lap eight to secure the lead, then race on to his first victory of the 2022 season and second of his Grandview Speedway career.

Both winners received bonus money from T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment (Modified $300, Sportsman $200) in the race program that was part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series.

The T.P. Trailer Modified feature began with Mark Kratz taking the lead at the drop of the green flag. Soon a great battle developed for the second spot between Dylan Swinehart of Fleetwood, Pa., and Bobby Gunther-Walsh of Allentown, Pa., followed by Eric Biehn of Barto, Pa. and Brett Gilmore of Kutztown, Pa. Another multi-car struggle between Kevin Graver Jr. of Lehighton, Pa, Kevin Hirthler of Boyertown, Pa., Jared Umbenhauer of Richland, Pa., and a fast-advancing Brett Kressley was raging behind those drivers for the remaining spots in the top ten.

The first of only two caution flags appeared on lap eleven, when second running Swinehart ran into troubles, getting sideways in turn three. Before he could correct his car in the tight battle for the top positions, several cars slid into the sideways Swinehart vehicle, taking out fourth running Biehn, sixth running Graver Jr. and tenth running Brad Grim of Coplay, Pa.

On the restart Kressley advanced from fourth to second and the battle was on between leader Kratz and Kressley, before Kressley made a low grove slider entering turn three on lap fifteen to secure a lead he would never surrender.

Action behind the lead cars continued to be intense as Hirthler, Doug Manmiller of Shoemakersville, Pa., Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa., Duane Howard of Oley, Pa., and Jeff Strunk o Boyertown, Pa. were all advancing toward the front of the field, battling each other for a top ten spot.

The final caution waved on lap 17, and by this time Kressley was leading a strong running Kratz, Gilmore, Manmiller up from 15th starting spot, Hirthler, Von Dohren up from 21st, Strunk up from 17th, Howard advancing from 13th and Tim Buckwalter of Douglassville, Pa. who had moved up to challenge from his 14th starting position.

Following the restart, Kressley pulled away to a safe advantage leaving a battle behind for second between Manmiller and Von Dohren, after they advanced several spots following the restart, and another two-car duel for fourth between Howard and Strunk.

With an extended period of green flag racing to the end of the race, Kressley reached some heavy traffic in the final five circuits, making some breath-taking moves past several lapped cars to race home to his third victory of the season and the 20th of his Grandview career.

Following Kressley to the checkered flag were Von Dohren, who was able to finally wrestle second away from Manmiller with just five laps to go but Kressley was already too far ahead by that time, Manmiller, Howard, Strunk, Buckwalter, Hirthler, Ryan Grim of Laurey’s Station, Pa. with a late charge, Gilmore, and Brad Arnold of Bethel, Pa.

Qualifying heat race wins for the 37 cars on hand were won by Kratz, Kressley, Hirthler and Ray Swinehart of Boyertown, Pa. Consolation wins went to Von Dohren and Michael Storms of Mohnton, Pa.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature saw Nathan Mohr take the lead at the start and set the pace for the first five circuits. Several early cautions kept regrouping the field, but there was some intense racing in between the slowdowns between Jesse Hirthler of Boyertown, Pa. and Swinehart for second, as well as Dylan Hoch of Mertztown, Pa., Jimmy Leiby of West Milford, N.J. Dakota Kohler of Kutztown, Pa., and Kyle Smith of Fleetwood, Pa. all moving quickly toward the front of the field.

Following a lap seven restart, Swinehart, who was making the top groove work to advance positions, was able to grab the lead off turn four to lead by lap eight.

Swinehart continued to lead through several cautions and restarts while the action behind was still hot and heavy. A tangle involving Mohr and Hoch while they were both running up front was unfortunate, sending Mohr to the pits and Hoch to the back of the field to start over again.

Swinehart continued leading, with Jesse Hirthler, Kohler and Smith continuing to challenge each other for the top five spots. Following a lap eleven restart, Brian Hirthler of Green Lane, Pa. moved into the picture, moving up after starting in 20th position.

A restart with five laps remaining gave everyone a shot at the leader, but Swinehart was flawless in the final five laps to race home to his second career Grandview win. Swinehart became the eight different driver to score a T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman win in nine race events so far this season.

Following Swinehart across the finish line were Jesse Hirthler, Brian Hirthler, Smith, Ryan Graver of Lehighton, Pa. who made a late race charge for a top five finish, Mike Stofflet of Mertztown, Pa., Hoch who rebounded after restarting at the back midway through the feature, Kohler, Leiby, and Colton Perry of Breinigsville, Pa.

Qualifying heat race wins for the 31 cars on hand were captured by Chris Esposito of Telford, Pa., Mohr, and Hunter Iatalese of Germansville, Pa., with Cody Manmiller of Philadelphia, Pa. winning the consolation.

The Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars were on hand with the Modified and Sportsman powered cars competing together. Scott Schaffer was able to out-dual Wes Cassel to score the race win as the first Modified across the finish. Andy Cassel, who spun early in the event, rebounded for a second-place run followed by father Wes Cassel, Joe Medaglia who was credited with the win as first Sportsman across the line finishing in fourth, and rounding out the top five was Gage Phillips.

For the Independence Day Holiday, next Saturday, July 2, the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be competing in the 52nd annual Firecracker 40 championship race starting at 7:30 pm. The program will also include the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds plus qualifying events leading to the 40-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman championship paying $2000 to win and the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $22, while children ages 6-11 are $10, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

This Tuesday, June 28 will see the next NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event, as the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win Sprint Car event will be run along with the 358 Modifieds chasing a $3000 payday starting at 7:30 pm.

On Tuesday, June 28, adult grandstand admission is $30, children ages 6-11 are $10 and children ages 5 and under are free of charge. Pit admission is $40, and a license is not required.

This will be the only 410 Sprint Car race of the season at Grandview and will be featuring the top drivers of the Pennsylvania Posse along with a few invaders. The last two seasons, NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson has been the winner of the Speedweek event at Grandview.

UNITED AUTO WORKERS LOCAL 677 NIGHT – JUNE 25, 2022

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): BRETT KRESSLEY, Craig Von Dohren, Doug Manmiller, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Tim Buckwalter, Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Grim, Brett Gilmore, Brad Arnold, Mark Kratz, Cory Merkel, Ryan Beltz, Mike Lisowski, Dan Waisempacher, Michael Storms, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Kevin Graver Jr., Carroll Hine III, Glenn Owens, Brad Grim, John Willman, Justin Grim, Dylan Swinehart, Eric Biehn, Jared Umbenhauer, Ray Swinehart, Craig Whitmoyer

DID NOT QUALIFY: Nate Brinker, Brad Brightbill, Darrin Schuler, Steve Swinehart, Chris Gambler, Jesse Leiby, Jordan Henn, Bobby Trapper Jr., Ron Haring Jr.

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): DECKER SWINEHART, Jesse Hirthler, Brian Hirthler, Kyle Smith, Ryan Graver, Mike Stofflet, Dylan Hoch, Dakota Kohler, Jimmy Leiby, Colton Perry, Parker Guldin, Jesse Landis, Mike Schneck Jr., Logan Bauman, Hunter Iatalese, Adrianna Delliponti, Lex Shive, Nathan Mohr, Cody Manmiller, Josh Adams, Wayne Rotenberger, Mark Kemmerer, Joey Vaccaro, Chris Esposito

DID NOT QUALIFY: B.J. Joly, Nathan Horn, Mark Gaugler, Kenny Bock, Blake Reber, Kyle Hartzell, Tyler James

OUTLAW RACING SERIES VINTAGE FEATURE FINISH (15 laps): SCOTT SCHAFFER, Andy Cassel, Wes Cassel, Joe Medaglia, Gage Phillips, Bill Gerhart, Rich Carr, Curt Neiman, Matt Smith, Kevin Kuser, Todd Lapp, Tori Hall, Bobby Hall, Mike Stofflet, DNS- Rich Baker

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Tuesday, June 28 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win, 358 Modifieds – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 52nd annual FIRECRACKER 40 for T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman $2000 to win – 7:30 pm.

Friday, July 8 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, July 9 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 16 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus URC 360 Sprint Cars – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR