Summer Sizzler Concludes With Sarale, Mognana, Mauldin, and Roush in Delta Victory Lane

Triple digit temperatures and 103 Micro Sprints graced the Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union for the second night of the Summer Sizzler on Saturday night. Brycen Roush of Riverdale completed a weekend sweep of Jr. Sprints while Stockton’s Caden Sarale, Dan Mognaga of Valley Springs, and Rancho Murieta’s Lucas Mauldin also earned coveted victories on the 1/7th mile dirt track.



The winged Super 600 competition attracted 24 entries with Sacramento’s Austin Wood leading qualifying over Sarale. Oregon’s Austin and Ashton Torgerson were heat race winners after entering the night separated by just one point the standings. Sarale was the other heat race winner. Kingsburg’s KJ Snow won the B-Feature.



The 30-lap feature paid $500 to win and lined up Wood on the pole alongside Sarale. Sarale immediately took possession of the top spot and led Wood for the entire distance. An extended red flag flew on lap 20 when Eric Botehlo had a significant fire in turn one. The driver was able emerge uninjured. Fresno’s Mattix Salmon finished third, while Stockton’s Nikko Panella advanced from 12th to finish fourth. His older brother Alex rounded out the top-five.



Non-Wing competition again led the pit area with 35 entries ready to battle. Braden Chiaramonte earned a surprise fast-time award. Four heat races were required for the large field, with victories again for Austin and Ashton Torgerson along with Wood and Atwater’s Tim Vaught. Jett Barnes of Visalia and Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood split the 10-lap B-Mains.



Carsen Perkins led the 22-car field to green for 30 laps and $500-to-win. Vaught flipped on the backstretch for a red flag. Perkins led the first 13-laps with Nikko Panella in close pursuit. Panella and Perkins collided in turn four to bring out the caution flag on lap 13, dropping Perkins from the lead. Dan Mognaga, the 2011 Non-Wing track champion, took over the lead position and led Panella across the finish line. Chiaramonte finished third followed by Austin Torgerson and French Camp’s Sage Bordenave.



Restricted’s 22 entries were led by Arizona’s Quinn Thurein in time trials while heat races were scored by Kellan Harper, Brody Rubio, and Andrew Smith. Kelseyville’s Landyn Snider opened the 25-lap, $300-to-win feature from the lead position before a problem for Thurein brought out the caution.



Mauldin charged from seventh and grabbed the lead with an outside pass in turn four on lap 16. Mauldin and Snider raced side-by-side over a series of cautions. Snider fell back to fourth before a caution flew with one lap remaining. Mauldin faced off with Smith for the victory, with Smith diving low on the backstretch to take the lead in a one lap shootout. Mauldin knifed underneath him and beat him back to the line in a thrilling finish. Adrianna DeMartini finished third followed by Snider and Rubio.



Jr. Sprints had a season-best 22 of the youngest drivers at Delta Speedway in action which required six heat races. Races were won by Friday winner Brycen Roush, points leader Briggs Davis, Maci Smith, Maya Mauldin, Heston Stepps, and Braxon Vasconcellos.



Vasconcellos held the top position in the 20-lap main event for the first eight laps before Roush claimed the top spot. Roush completed a sweep of the weekend’s main events which paid a $250 bonus on top of the $200 to win the race. Vasconcellos finished second over Davis, Maya Mauldin, and Stepps.



Delta Speedway’s championship Micro Sprint season resumes on July 9th!



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Kludt Oil and Propane, Interstate Truck Center, Papé Kenworth, Van De Pol Petroleum, Hostile Wheels, Genova Bakery, Winner’s Bingo, Stubborn Rods, Solari’s Backhoe Service, and PMP Chassis for their support of the 2022 racing season.



Delta Speedway Results – June 25, 2022 Summer Sizzler Night #2



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 24-Caden Sarale[2]; 2. 2-Austin Wood[1]; 3. 5-Mattix Salmon[6]; 4. 73-Nikko Panella[12]; 5. 12-Alex Panella[4]; 6. 02-Ashton Torgerson[9]; 7. 24X-KJ Snow[16]; 8. 05R-Brandon Riveira[13]; 9. 88-Austin Torgerson[10]; 10. 55-Jett Barnes[14]; 11. 21-Raio Salmon[5]; 12. 4-Jett Yantis[18]; 13. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[11]; 14. 19-Nate Matherly[15]; 15. 61-Nick Vanatta[19]; 16. (DNF) 24S-Cody Christensen[17]; 17. (DNF) 14-Eric Botelho[3]; 18. (DNF) 51-Dalton Parreira[7]; 19. (DNF) 30-Isabel Barnes[8]; 20. (DNF) 84-Deegan Irey[20]



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 22-Dan Mognaga[4]; 2. 73-Nikko Panella[3]; 3. 73B-Braden Chiaramonte[6]; 4. 88-Austin Torgerson[9]; 5. 77-Sage Bordenave[2]; 6. 66X-Broedy Graham[5]; 7. 82-Caden Sarale[13]; 8. 2-Austin Wood[10]; 9. 02-Ashton Torgerson[11]; 10. 2C-Caden Stoll[8]; 11. 55B-Jett Barnes[17]; 12. 5-Mattix Salmon[20]; 13. 21-Cash Lovenburg[15]; 14. 4-Jett Yantis[7]; 15. 20-Dalton Hill[19]; 16. 74-Adam Elbert[14]; 17. 19-Tucker LaCaze[21]; 18. 35-Carsen Perkins[1]; 19. 2T-Taylor Mayhew[22]; 20. (DNF) 4G-Brian Gilbert[12]; 21. (DNF) 83V-Tim Vaught[16]; 22. (DNF) 44X-Jeffery Pahule[18]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[7]; 2. 33-Andrew Smith[10]; 3. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[4]; 4. 2K-Landyn Snider[1]; 5. 25R-Brody Rubio[2]; 6. 5-Kellan Harper[9]; 7. 75-Josiah Vega[5]; 8. 95-Nathan Ward[8]; 9. 66B-Blayden Graham[3]; 10. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[21]; 11. 58C-Clay Mibach[14]; 12. 4K-Khloe Cotton[18]; 13. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[6]; 14. 09N-AJ Neilson[11]; 15. 20-Otto Perreira[19]; 16. 76-TK OBrien[17]; 17. 29V-Vito Celli `[20]; 18. 25A-Bradley Anderson[13]; 19. (DNF) 8-Alissa Lewis[22]; 20. (DNF) 98-Hayden Stepps[12]; 21. (DNF) 21-Mickelina Monico[15]; 22. (DNF) 7-Quinn Thurein[16]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 17B-Brycen Roush[4]; 2. 13V-Braxon Vasconcellos[1]; 3. 96-Briggs Davis[5]; 4. 55X-Maya Mauldin[2]; 5. 98-Heston Stepps[3]; 6. 5-Jace Thurein[10]; 7. 9D-Tyce Domingos[9]; 8. 14Q-Quentin Hagopian[13]; 9. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[11]; 10. 12-Haven Sherman[8]; 11. 117-Alex Ranuio[22]; 12. 66B-Maci Smith[7]; 13. 3D-David Anderson[20]; 14. 16C-Colin Reynolds[14]; 15. 51-Porter Zachary[12]; 16. 26-Dylan Silva[21]; 17. 110-Cole Hart[18]; 18. (DNF) 17M-Mackcen Roush[6]; 19. (DNF) 11K-Kyle Klagenberg[15]; 20. (DNF) 25DD-Samantha Dozier[17]; 21. (DNF) 55-Jayden Carey[16]; 22. (DNF) 24N-Nathan Fernandez[19]

Delta Speedway PR