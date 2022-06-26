Austin Hubbard Scores Pro Late Model Victory at Virginia Motor Speedway; Shelton, Hulson, and Brooks Also Grab Wins

It’s been since the 2008 season since 2006 Limited Late Model Champions Austin Hubbard of Bridgeville, DE has visited Virginia Is For Racing Lovers victory lane at Virginia Motor Speedway, this time Hubbard did it in the Victory lap Pro Late Model division. Hubbard would grab the lead from his outside starting position on would lead flag to flag to pick up the win and also take over the points lead.

“It feels so good to be back in victory lane here, it feels like a family reunion. This track has been the raciest track in the country this year, with two and three wide the norm,” commented Hubbard in Virginia Is For Racing Lovers victory lane.

It may show in the results that Hubbard led every lap and that it was a cake walk, but that was not the case, as Matthew Hildebrand reeled in Hubbard with five laps to go. Once Hubbard saw the nose of Hildebrand’s nose, he increased the pace to keep his slim lead all the way to the checkers. Rounding out the top five were Hildebrand, Ray Love, Jr., Jeremy Pilkerton, and Chuck Bowie.

It only took four laps for Tim Shelton of Fredericksburg, VA to work his way from eighth to the lead in the Truckin Thunder Sportsman 25 lap feature. Shelton passed Steve Causey of Smithfield, VA on lap 4 and never looked back to take his third win in a row and third in a row. Causey, Matt Meads, fifteenth starting Billy Adkins, and James Givens rounded out the top five.

In the Budweiser Modified 25 lap feature Rick Hulson of Glen Burnie, MD worked his way from his seventh place starting position to take the lead on lap 13 from then leader Brent Bordeaux of Fredericksburg, VA. Once out front Hulson benefited from the battle for second on back and pulled to a comfortable lead. Behind him Bordeaux, fast qualifier Chase Butler, Jeff Solinger and Joey Polevoy waged a three wide battle at times for second. Butler would end up with second after a battle with Bordeaux with laps winding down. Butler, Bordeaux, Joey Polevoy, and Jeff Solinger rounded out the top 5.

Twelve hours before visiting Virginia Is For Racing Lovers victory lane in the Collision One Limited Stock Car 20 lap feature, Johnny Brooks of Aylett, VA was in the hospital emergency room for something in his eye and kidney stones. That didn’t keep him from holding off Brian Maxey for his first victory of 2022. Brooks took the lead from Raymond Harper with a pass on the outside of turn 4, grabbing the lead by inches. Once out front brooks held off several challenges for the lead before taking the victory with a comfortable lead. Rounding out the top five were Maxey, Harper, Cory Bradley, and Ryan Hutchens.

The speedway will take the Independence Day weekend off and return to racing Saturday, July 9, and host Gloucester S.T.A.R. Kids Night and week 4 of Dirt Series Championship weekly racing. The night will feature all four of the speedway’s weekly division in action.

Spectator and competitor gates for Saturday, July 9 will open at 5 PM with on-track action starting at 5:45 PM, and features starting at 7 PM.

Bill Sawyer’s Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½ mile dirt oval track is located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland and the Hampton Roads area.

Race fans can go to www.vamotorspeedway.com to view the complete schedule Virginia Motor Speedway's 2022 season, find detailed event information, get the latest news, and get complete ticket and camping information.

RACE RESULTS FOR SATURDAY JUNE 25, 2022:

Victory Lap Pro Late Model (30 Laps): 1. 38B-Austin Hubbard[2]; 2. 96-Matthew Hildebrand[1]; 3. 08-Ray Love Jr[3]; 4. 8-Jeremy Pilkerton[4]; 5. 14C-Chuck Bowie[12]; 6. 51-Jerry Barker[6]; 7. 10-Matt Ashworth[10]; 8. 71-Davis Lipscombe[7]; 9. 29H-Vaughan Haywood[11]; 10. 38-Nicolas Love[5]; 11. 0-Chase Burrow[9]; 12. 37-Bud Stinson[14]; 13. 28-Tyler Dettor[8]; 14. 1-Jaden Kern[13]

Fast Qualifier: Jeremy Pilkerton – 19.339 seconds

Truckin Thunder Sportsman (25 laps): 1. 55-Tim Shelton[8]; 2. 9-Steve Causey[1]; 3. 23-Matt Meads[2]; 4. 16-Billy Adkins[15]; 5. 8-James Givens[5]; 6. 92-Wesley Givens[4]; 7. 01X-Adam Breeden[9]; 8. 101-Tony Breeden[11]; 9. 47-Hunter Wright[6]; 10. 92S-Todd Meredith[16]; 11. 57-Robert Miller[18]; 12. 01-Tommy Upshaw[10]; 13. 89-Rob Jenkins[7]; 14. 74-Jim Grady JR[13]; 15. 30-Jospeh Millen[17]; 16. 45-William Baker[14]; 17. 76-John Morgan[12]; 18. 25-Tyler Shipp[3]

Fast Qualifier: Tim Shelton – 21.301 seconds

Budweiser Modified (25 laps): 1. 18-Rick Hulson[7]; 2. 11-Chase Butler[6]; 3. 40-Brent Bordeaux[1]; 4. 51-Joey Polevoy[5]; 5. 7+7-Jeff Solinger[3]; 6. 10S-Tim Schulte[2]; 7. 48-Lance Grady[4]; 8. 814-Samuel Lamborgini[9]; 9. 75-Kelly Barricks[10]; 10. 55-Jason Sage[8]; 11. 21J-Curtis Mason[11]; 12. X-Rusty Harmon[12]

Fast Qualifier: Chase Butler – 20.611 seconds

Collision One Limited Stock Car (20 laps): 1. 7-Johnny Brooks[3]; 2. 5-Brian Maxey[8]; 3. 55-Raymond Harper[2]; 4. 41-Cory Bradley[4]; 5. 14H-Ryan Hutchens[10]; 6. 21-Jacob Buie[5]; 7. 14-Brandon Bowler[7]; 8. 25-John Hankins Jr[11]; 9. 10-Ernie Dettbarn[6]; 10. 32M-Chris Champion[13]; 11. 26-James Givens[12]; 12. 85-WL Johnston[15]; 13. 92-Kacey Gordan[9]; 14. 08-Chad Champion[18]; 15. 40-Paige Vassallo[17]; 16. 59-Carl Hazelwood[14]; 17. 01-Trent Clemans[1]; 18. 39-Cole Johnston[16]

Fast Qualifier: Brian Maxey – 22.596 seconds

