Travis Hydar Wins Midstate Site Development Street Stock 30 at Stafford; Williams, Gray, Debbis, & Patnode Also Score Feature Wins

Stafford Speedway’s Street Stock division took center stage on Friday, June 24 with their lone extra distance feature event of the 2022 season, the Midstate Site Development 30. Travis Hydar was the big winner of the night, scoring his third win of the season in the Midstate Site Development Street Stock 30. Ronnie Williams notched his first win of the season in the SK Modified® feature, Adam Gray continued his hot streak with a fourth consecutive win in the Late Model feature, Derek Debbis scored win number two of 2022 in the SK Light feature, and Gary Patnode won his second race of 2022 in the Limited Late Model feature.

In the 30-lap Midstate Site Development Street Stock event, Adrien Paradis, III took the early lead at the drop of the green with Travis Downey in second. Johnny Walker quickly worked his way into third with Bert Ouellette in fourth and Ryan Waterman in fifth. Tyler Trott was sixth in line followed by Chris Danielczuk, Travis Hydar, Jason Finkbein, and Bobby Stirk, III.

With 10 laps complete, Paradis was still in command with Downey giving chase from second place. Walker was still third with Ouellette fourth. Hydar was now up to fifth with Trott right behind him in sixth place. Samantha Dell spun coming out of turn 4 to bring the caution flag out with 10 laps complete.

Walker went 3-wide with Paradis and Downey on the restart to take the lead. Hydar moved up to second with Paradis falling back to third. Waterman was now fourth and Nickolas Hovey was up to fifth. Trott was still in sixth followed by Ouellette, Downey, Pat Grady, Finkbein, and Kyle Johnson. Hovey got by Waterman on lap-15 to move into fourth place and both Trott and Ouellette followed Hovey by to move into fifth and sixth and drop Waterman back to seventh.

Hydar made a move on lap-17 to take the lead from Walker and his move allowed Paradis, Hovey, and Trott to all get by Walker to drop him from the lead back to fifth place. Trott went by Hovey on lap-21 to move into third place while Hydar continued to lead the race with Paradis in second. Finkbein spun in turn 2, which brought the caution flag out with 25 laps complete.

Hydar streaked into the lead on the restart with Paradis in second. Walker took third with Downey in fourth. Trott and Bill Cote both spun in turn 4 to bring the caution flag back out with 27 laps complete.

Hydar again took the lead with Paradis right on his bumper in second. Walker was third in line with Stirk fourth and Ouellette in fifth. Hydar led Paradis to the checkered flag to pick up his third win of the 2022 season. Walker finished third with Stirk and Ouellette rounding out the top-5.

In the 40-lap SK Modified® event, a multicar melee broke out mid pack and the back half of the field was collected in a wreck that brought the red and yellow flags out.

Dan Wesson and Tyler Hines raced wheel to wheel for the lead on the restart with Hines taking the lead by a nose at the line. Hines got into the turn 1 wall on lap-2 to bring the caution back out.

Brian Sullivan got into the frontstretch wall and Anthony Bello spun in turn 1 to bring the yellow right back out again.

Wesson took the lead on the next restart with Michael Christopher, Jr. almost taking second from Michael Gervais, Jr. before falling back into third. Ronnie Williams was fourth with Keith Rocco in fifth but the caution flew again with 4 laps complete for Teddy Hodgdon, who spun in turn 4.

Wesson took the lead on the restart with Gervais holding off a challenge from Williams for second. Christopher was fourth in line with Bryan Narducci and Todd Owen side by side for fifth place. Gervais made a move to the inside of Wesson on lap-7 and he took over the race lead. Williams couldn’t quite follow Gervais by Wesson as Wesson held on to second place. Wesson then made a bid for the lead on lap-10 but Williams went by him to take over the lead and drop Wesson back to second. Narducci was now up to third with Gervais fourth and Marcello Rufrano in fifth. Narducci made a move to the inside of Wesson lap-14 to move into second and Rufrano was challenging Gervais for fourth place while Williams continued to lead the race.

Gervais took third place from Wesson on lap-20 while Rufrano couldn’t quite follow him by Wesson as Williams was still leading Narducci. Rocco and Cory DiMatteo were heavily contesting seventh place with Rocco able to hold DiMatteo off for now. DiMatteo was finally able to make a pass stick on Rocco to take over seventh place on lap-32.

Williams led Narducci to the checkered flag to pick up his first win of the 2022 season. Gervais finished third with Wesson and Rufrano rounding out the top-5.

In the 30-lap Late Model feature event, Paul Arute led the first lap before giving way to Tom Fearn on lap-2. John Blake followed Fearn by Arute to take second on lap-5 after running side by side with Arute for 3 laps. Wayne Coury, Jr. and Michael Bennett followed Blake by Arute on lap-6 to move into third and fourth and drop Arute back to fifth. Arute got loose in turn 4 and fell back to seventh place as Adam Gray took fifth, Kevin Gambacorta sixth, and Michael Wray seventh. Arute hit the wall in turn 3 to bring the caution out with 7 laps complete.

Fearn took the lead back under geen while Bennett went 3-wide with Blake and Gray to move into second. Gray took third with Blake falling back to fourth and Coury in fifth. The caution came back out with 9 laps complete as Gambacorta and Andrew Molleur spun in turn 1.

Back under green on lap-8, Fearn took the lead with Bennett right behind him in second. Adam Gray was up to third with John Blake fourth and Michael Wray in fifth. Kevin Gambacorta and Andrew Molleur spun going into turn 1 to bring the caution back out with 10 laps complete.

Coury spun in turn 2 to bring the caution right back out. Fearn took the lead on the restart with Gray taking second. Bennett was third followed by Blake and Michael Wray. Gambacorta brought the caution back out with 12 laps complete as he took a hard hit into the turn 4 wall.

Bennett spun on the restart to bring out the yellow flag. The next restart saw Fearn take the lead with Gray right behind him in second. Michael Wray was third with Molleur in fourth and Coury fifth. Gray made a move to the inside of Fearn to take over the race lead on lap-15.

With 10 laps to go, Gray was still in command with Fearn in second. Coury was third followed by Keane and Bennett with Michael Wray and Chris Meyer dueling side by side for sixth place. Fearn couldn’t get close enough to Gray to make a bid for the lead as Gray took down his fourth consecutive win of the 2022 season. Coury finished third with Keane and Bennett rounding out the top-5.

In the 20-lap SK Light feature event, Jason Chapman took the lead at the green with Chris Matthews taking second. George Bessette, Jr. and Charlie McDougall were side by side for third with Amanda West in fifth place. Matthews went by Chapman on lap-3 to move into the lead but Derek Debbis was on the charge and he took the lead from Matthews on lap-4 but before the lap was completed, the caution came out for Tyler Alkas and Bessette, who got together and hit the wall in turn 3 and put Matthews back in the lead for the restart. Norm Sears was sent to the rear of th field by Stafford officials for making contact with Alkas.

Debbis quickly took the lead from Matthews on the restart with Matthews slotting into second place. Jason Chapman was third in line followed by McDougall and West. Tyler Barry and Alexander Pearl were side by side for sixth just behind West with Bob Charland and Tyler Chapman side by side behind them for eighth place. Several cars touched and got out of shape on lap-7, which allowed Tyler Chapman and Barry to move into fourth and fifth with Pearl, McDougall, and West behind them.

Jason Chapman made a move to the inside of Matthews on lap-13 to take over second place. Tyler Chapman followed his brother by Matthews and took third to drop Matthews back to fourth place. Pearl streaked his way past Matthews on lap-15 to move into fourth place. The caution came out with 16 laps complete for the cars of McDougall and Josh Carey, who both spun into the turn 2 wall.

Debbis once again took the lead on the restart with Tyler Chapman moving up to second. Jason Chapman was third in line followed by Pearl and Matthews. Pearl took third from Jason Chapman on lap-18 but it was all Debbis as he took down his second win of the 2022 season. Tyler Chapman finished second with Pearl, Jason Chapman, and Matthews rounding out the top-5.

In the 20-lap Limited Late Model feature, Jay Clement took the lead on the opening lap but Gary Patnode streaked his way past Clement on lap-2 to take over the lead. Jeremy Lavoie was third behind the two leaders but he got around Clement on lap-3 to move into second place. Ari Jencik settled into fourth with Matt Clement and Alexandra Fearn side by side for fifth place. Clement got the better of the duel with Fearn and took fifth on lap-5 with Kevin Cormier taking sixth as Fearn slid back to seventh while Patnode continued to lead with Lavoie closing in on his back bumper.

Fearn was back on the charge as she took sixth from Cormier and then made a move to the inside of Matt Clement on lap-8 to move up to fifth. At the front of the field, Lavoie was able to get by Patnode with a pass in turn 1 on lap-10 to take over the lead. But before lap-10 could be completed, Cormier and Matt Clement came together and both cars ended up in the turn 4 wall to bring the caution out, which put Patnode back into the lead for the restart.

Patnode took the lead back under green with Lavoie right behind him in second. Fearn was up to third with Devon Jencik in fourth and Jay Clement in fifth. Rich Hammann was sixth followed by Damian Palardy, Matt Scappini, Ari Jencik, and David Shinder.

Patnode led the field to the checkered flag to pick up his second win of the 2022 season. Fearn got by Lavoie on the last lap to take second and Hammann also got by Lavoie on the last lap to come home in third with Lavoie and Devon Jencik rounding out the top-5.

