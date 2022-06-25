Cook Out Summer Shootout Saves The Best For Later

After 29 seasons of spectacular Legend Car and Bandolero racing at the Cook Out Summer Shootout, Charlotte Motor Speedway officials have decided that it’s good to be bad, after all. The Shootout’s first-ever “Awful Night” on Tuesday will feature a “celebrity” autograph session, a “car giveaway,” gross games with questionable prizes of indeterminate value, bad jokes and a bevy of other silly shenanigans.

Also, there will be racing!

Fans are encouraged to put on their Tuesday worst, ignore their friends and prepare for a night of Legend Car and Bandolero action like no other.

Calm down, Karen, it’s all in good fun. The speedway will even let those named Karen get in for the awfully good price of just $5. Kids 12 and under already get in free!

ABOUT THE COOK OUT SUMMER SHOOTOUT:

Now in its 29th season, the Cook Out Summer Shootout is a 10-race showcase of speed among seven different divisions of Legend Cars and Bandoleros. Races are held each Tuesday night, with drivers accumulating points throughout the summer toward a season-ending championship.

In addition to some of the most competitive grassroots racing of the season, the Cook Out Summer Shootout features family friendly themed nights, games and activities, making the event can’t-miss fun for all ages.

TICKETS:

Tickets are $10 for adults and are FREE for kids 12 and under; For Awful Night, everyone named Karen gets in for just $5. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.

