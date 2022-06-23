Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 Announced

Pocono Raceway has partnered with the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau for the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 23. This will mark the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureaus return to title sponsorship at Pocono Raceway.

“We love being part of the Pocono Mountains community,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “Whether you are coming to one of the many great resorts, area attractions, our NASCAR races, The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow or one of our other incredible events at the track, we hope guests will make the most out of their trip to Northeast Pennsylvania. The Pocono Mountains has so much to offer, enjoy and explore!”

The Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 will also highlight the indoor and outdoor attractions, activities, events, lodging and restaurants within the 2,400 square miles encompassing northeast Pennsylvania’s Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties. Guests visiting the Pocono Mountains each summer can explore over 350 hiking and bike trails, over 35 golf courses, whitewater rafting, boating, fishing and open access to nine state and two national parks. The Pocono Mountains is home to a plethora of indoor and outdoor waterpark resorts, hotels, restaurants and activities for all ages.

“Pocono Raceway is a major part of the region’s success through the years and the destination is a perfect match for this NASCAR race weekend,” said Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountains President/CEO. “With so many different options for families in the Pocono Mountains we hope race fans will get out and find their favorite Pocono Place to enjoy.”

The Pocono Mountains is the ideal destination for families, couples or adventure-seekers any day of the week with trails for hiking and biking, rivers for fishing and boating and tons of attractions to keep everyone active and on the go. Plenty of resorts and spas offer the ultimate relaxation experience as well! Plus, events are returning to the Poconos this year and each season has its own distinct appeal whether it is the vibrant fall foliage, thrilling winter sports or a summer night around the campfire. PoconoMountains.com has everything you need to plan a trip for the entire family.

Kids, ages 12 and under can attend all NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway for free in 2022. Grandstand parking is also free and coolers are welcome. Pocono Raceway offers a variety of Grandstand ticketing options, with adult tickets start at $10 on Friday, $35 for Saturday, $45 for Sunday, and camping options, starting at $200. To purchase tickets, visit www.poconoraceway.com or call 1-800-722-3929 (1-800-RACEWAY.)

2022 NASCAR Schedule of Events –

Friday, July 22 – General Tire 200 - ARCA Menards Series

- ARCA Menards Series Saturday, July 23 – CRC Brakleen 150 - NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Saturday July 23 – Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - NASCAR Xfinity Series

- NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunday, July 24 – M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400 - NASCAR Cup Series

Pocono Raceway PR