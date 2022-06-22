LVMS statement on the passing of O. Bruton Smith

“This is a sad day both professionally and personally,” said Chris Powell, Las Vegas Motor Speedway president. “The world of motorsports has lost one of its greatest promoters and visionaries, and I have lost a mentor and a friend. What Bruton did to advance all forms of American motorsports into the modern era is unparalleled. His vision for turning race tracks into mega-use speedways and creating a fan experience – unmatched in all of motorsports – put him on the Mount Rushmore of sports promoters. And while he will be missed by many, his legacy will live on for generations of race fans.

“I have hundreds of fond memories of the times he spent with me, teaching me how best to operate this facility that has provided so much entertainment for so many millions of people. Bruton was always adamant that we keep the fans’ interests at the top of our priority list. That’s how he coined one of our company mottos, ‘We work for race fans.’

“On behalf of all of us at LVMS, our prayers go out to his sons Marcus, David and Scott, his daughter Anna Lisa and all of his family and friends.”

LVMS PR