Green Puts on Masters Class, Gets Win at Round 3 Of Cookout Summer Shootout Presented By Gearwrench

There were plenty of dad jokes on display for “Dad Appreciation Night” at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but when the green flag fell, it was no laughing matter as the “Crazy of Men of Motorsports,” the Masters division took to the track for a white-knuckled showdown on the frontstretch quarter-mile at America’s Home for Racing. After a fender-bending affair, it was Mark Green who emerged victorious during Round 3 presented by GearWrench.

Green, who started the 25-lap donnybrook from the fifth position, managed to avoid a melee between then-leaders Robbie Woodall and Dwayne Holder on lap 13 to move his way into contention for the checkered flag. Carl Cormier, Brandon McKenzie, Robby Faggart and Lee Jordan rounded out the Top 5.

“It was good racing,” Green said. “We’ve got a good group of racers (in the Masters division) this year. I always have fun coming out, no matter what, but when you win, it’s really good.”

Joel Smith Roars to Victory

In a Young Lions race marred by seven cautions, Joel Smith bested the field and roared to his first win of the 2022 CookOut Summer Shootout campaign.

“It was crazy,” the young hot shoe said following the race. “I just had to relax – can’t get over my skis, don’t look in my mirror too much.”

Smith started on the pole, but had to hold off a hard charging Carson Haislip, who won Round 1, and Joshua Dickens. Despite a bevy of cautions, the three pulled away from the field in the closing laps and it was Smith who ultimately prevailed.

Round 4 continues next Tuesday night with “Awful Night,” an evening of gross games, silly shenanigans and a full slate of Legends Car and Bandolero racing.

Top 10 in each division of Tuesday’s races (unofficial results):

Beginner Bandoleros: 1. Wyatt Coffey; 2. Aidan Zschiedrich; 3. Gavin Holland; 4. Jack Smith; 5. Mason Roberts; 6. Jeffrey Beck; 7. Camden Truett; 8. Ava Grace Tobias; 9. Delaney Gray; 10. Hendrick Case

Bandolero Bandits: 1. Hudson Canipe; 2. Darren Krantz Jr; 3. Beckham Malone; 4. Colt Johnson; 5. Ben Morabito; 6. Bryson Brinkley; 7. Mardy Roberts III; 8. Owen Zacharias; 9. Carson Cauble; 10. Jacob Maxwell

Bandolero Outlaws: 1. Killian McMann; 2. Olivia Murray; 3. Randy Phillips; 4. Bobby Gossett; 5. Josh Shine; 6. Kaeden Ballos; 7. Kingston Norfleet; 8. Alison Johnson; 9. Nathan Lyons; 10. Carson Smith

Young Lions: 1. Joel Smith; 2. Carson Haislip; 3. Joshua Dickens; 4. Layton Harrison; 5. George Phillips; 6. Gunnar Pio; 7. Trevor Cline; 8. London McKenzie; 9. Ryan Zima; 10. Taylor Corum

VP Racing Semi-Pro: 1. Connor Zilisch; 2. Carson Brown; 3. Lucas Vera; 4. Carson Poindexter; 5. Andres Perez; 6. Byron Daley; 7. Dawson Sutton; 8. Jack Baldwin; 9. Sean Abell; 10. Austin MacDonald

Boston Reid & Company Pro: 1. Landen Lewis; 2. Jordan Black; 3. Ethan Norfleet; 4. Garrett Lowe; 5. Cameron Bolin; 6. Justice Calabro; 7. Jake Bollman; 8. Parker Eatmon; 9. Kade Brown; 10. Landon Rapp

Masters: 1. Mark Green; 2. Carl Cormier; 3. Brandon McKenzie; 4. Robby Faggart; 5. Lee Jordan; 6. Tom Sherman; 7. Keith Newcomer; 8. Brandin Wrisley; 9. Charles Parker; 10. Dean Bonessi

TICKETS:

CookOut Summer Shootout continues Tuesday, June 28. Entry is $10 for adults and kids 12 and under are FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.

KEEP TRACK:

Follow all the thrilling CookOut Summer Shootout action using the hashtag #WeCreateLegends. Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CMS PR