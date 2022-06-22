Iconic Venues Like South Boston Speedway, Opportunity to Race With Talented Stars Makes Srx Series Exciting for Tony Stewart

Former NASCAR champion and defending SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) series champion Tony Stewart says racing at iconic short tracks like South Boston Speedway, where the series will visit on Saturday night, is part of what makes the SRX series exciting for its competitors.



“It’s cool to go to some of these cool iconic short tracks like Five Flags Speedway and South Boston Speedway that we didn’t get to run last year,” Stewart said last week during a media availability.

“We go to some really cool venues that you don’t see on typical weekends on the NASCAR scene or IndyCar scene or sportscar scene.”



Excitement continues to build for Saturday night’s SRX event at South Boston Speedway. The driver lineup for the Saturday, June 25 SRX series event at South Boston Speedway includes Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Michael Waltrip, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Paul Tracy, all of whom are running the full slate of six SRX races. Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan and Ernie Francis Jr., who are running a partial SRX schedule, will join them for the South Boston Speedway event.



Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia, the defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway track champion, will compete in the event as the local driver.



South Boston Speedway’s SRX event will be televised nationally on CBS from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Castroneves won last week’s series opener at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida and will be looking to repeat when the series moves to South Boston Speedway on Saturday.



A limited number of advance reserved tickets for Saturday night’s SRX series event at South Boston Speedway are available. All grandstand seating is reserved seating for this event. Fans will need to choose their own seats when they purchase tickets.



There is no child ticket pricing for this special event. Everyone attending the event must purchase a ticket, with the exception of an infant-in-arms that will sit on an individual’s lap.



Speedway officials urge fans to make their ticket purchases as quickly as possible.



“Due to the high demand for tickets, we urge fans to purchase their tickets as soon as possible to get the best seat selection and to ensure they can get a ticket to the event,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears.



Track officials encourage fans to purchase their tickets, whether they be reserved seats or general admission tickets, online on the South Boston Speedway website southbostonspeedway.com. Persons that prefer to purchase tickets via phone can do so at 877-440-1540 or 434-572-4947, although purchasing online is the fastest and easiest way to ensure they get tickets. Speedway officials point out that the easiest way to have tickets delivered is via e-mail.



Persons with ADA needs should purchase a General Admission Lawn Chair ticket. ADA areas are accessible in Turns 3 and 4 or Turns 1 and 2.



Trackside tailgating spaces cannot be purchased for the SRX event. The trackside tailgating spaces are sold on a seasonal basis and are sold out for the 2022 season.



Stewart says one of the exciting things about the SRX series is the opportunity to compete against a group of highly talented drivers.



“It’s six straight weeks of racing with some of the most talented racecar drivers in the world at some of the coolest short tracks in the country,” Stewart remarked. “For me, I get to be a fanboy for six weeks and get to race with guys that I didn’t have time in my full-time career to race with. You know they’re talented. You know they get the most out of their racecars and those are the guys you want to race against.”



Along with Saturday night’s SRX series event, fans will see South Boston Speedway’s Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division in action. A 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division will begin at 6 p.m. The SRX series event will begin at 8 p.m.



Parking lots at South Boston Speedway will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and frontstretch spectator gates will open at 11:30 a.m. SRX practice will run from noon until 2 p.m. and practice for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division will go from 2 p.m. An SRX autograph session is set for 3:15 p.m. for those that purchased tickets for the autograph session. Limited Sportsman qualifying will start at 5:05 p.m. Pre-race ceremonies for the SRX event will start at 7:20 p.m.



Additional information about South Boston Speedway’s June 25 SRX series event and the latest South Boston Speedway news and information can be found on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, or by calling the speedway at 877-440-1540 or 434-572-4947 during normal business hours.

SBS PR