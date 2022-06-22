Sodexo Live! Fuels Fans for Nashville Superspeedway’s Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend June 24-26

Nashville Superspeedway and its hospitality partner have committed to revving up the ultimate fan experience at this year’s race weekend taking place June 24-26.

Starting Friday with the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, followed by the Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and ending with the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, fans from across the country will converge on Middle Tennessee to experience #NASCHAR to the fullest.

Guests can look forward to an enhanced and expanded fan experience this year to ensure more time is spent on what matters most – the race.

“We’re committed to providing a first-in-class fan experience for our patrons which starts with outstanding customer service and includes the flavors of our city and state,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president and GM. “With support and commitment from our local partners and the Sodexo Live! team, we’re ensuring that we cater to everything a NASCAR fan needs to create an unforgettable race weekend.”

Created by Sodexo Live! Executive Chef Jerry Infantino, this year’s offerings will feature a new signature sandwich called the “The NashCar Burnout” which incorporates chef’s twist on the city’s famous Nashville Hot Chicken dish.

The sandwich consists of a housemade smashed hot chicken sausage patty, pickles and ranch served on a Martin’s potato bun. Fan-favorite Hot or Not hand-breaded chicken tenders will also be on the menu. Food and beverage options from popular local hotspots including Prince’s Hot Chicken, Hattie B’s, Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey will also be available.

“NASCAR has some of the most passionate fans, and when you couple that with the Southern hospitality you’d expect from a city like Nashville, it gives us an exciting opportunity to bring the best, most authentic fan experience we can to this and every race at Nashville Superspeedway,” said Steve Pangburn, CEO, North America, Sodexo Live!

This year, 60 new points-of-sale have been added around the venue to not only expand food & beverage purchasing outposts, but to also increase the speed at which transactions are made. Additional refrigeration trailers and storage containers have also been secured to ensure beverages stay cold and are served at the optimal temperature.

Keeping fans top-of-mind, the Nashville Superspeedway and Sodexo Live! are committed to offering food and drinks at an affordable price, including 20-ounce waters for $4 and Busch Light beer for $5. Nashville Superspeedway is the only professional sports venue in Nashville to offer water or beer at such affordable, family-friendly price points for fans. All fans are encouraged to drink responsibly.

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

Friday, June 24: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1)

Saturday, June 25: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA)

Sunday, June 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC)

Tickets for the NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12-years-old and under get in free for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit NashvilleSuperspeedway. com or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.

Race weekend menu item photos are available for download here.

NSS PR