Downtown Nashville supporting Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 Ally 400 NASCAR weekend

Nashville will be transformed into #NASCHAR as race weekend banners, events and activations will start to fill the streets in downtown Nashville and throughout Middle Tennessee as a phenomenal NASCAR weekend at Nashville Superspeedway takes place June 24-26.

Headlined by the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26, Middle Tennessee’s home for racing and entertainment has teamed up with a premier group of partners to offer Nashville a weekend of pageantry, including an Ally-sponsored Downtown Aerial Drone Show on Saturday, June 25, and wrapping up with a one-of-a-kind experience that will bring racing and music together at the track on Sunday.

“Nashville has embraced our Ally 400 #NASHCAR weekend with many activities and shows of support,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president and general manager. “Anyone living or traveling through the city this month can’t miss what’s going on, both at the track and downtown.”

Here’s a list of what events and promotions fans can expect around the latest #NASHCAR happenings:

DOWNTOWN DRONE SHOW, SPONSORED BY ALLY: Set for Saturday night, June 25 at 10:30 p.m., Ally will light up the sky above the Cumberland River with an aerial drone show celebrating the intersection of racing, music and Nashville. Fans hanging out on Broadway will also be able to see and enjoy the show as they look toward Nissan Stadium.

OLE RED ALLY FAN HEADQUARTERS

Ole Red will serve as the Ally Fan Headquarters throughout the weekend, with the Ally 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 show car – featuring the stunning Ally 400 paint scheme designed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. – appropriately parked right outside for fan photos on Friday & Saturday night.

On Friday, June 24 at 8:30 p.m., Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be hosting a live recording of his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download. Fans are welcome to attend and even participate in a live Q & A with Dale and his special guests, including former Tennessee Titan and NASCAR fan-favorite, Bernard Pollard

BUILDINGS LIT PURPLE: In celebration of the weekend’s happenings, several local buildings will be lit in Ally purple, throughout race weekend:

Tennessee State Capitol

Nashville City Hall

Nashville Municipal Courthouse

Korean Veterans Bridge

CITY BANNERS: Starting mid-June, banners promoting race weekend were installed at the following structures or locations:

Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

Korean Veterans Boulevard light poles

Music City Center Roundabout light poles

Broadway from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue light poles

CITYSCAPES

Hard Rock Café on Lower Broadway features banners hanging on the exterior of the building that were installed prior to the recent CMA Fest and will remain in place through race weekend.

on Lower Broadway features banners hanging on the exterior of the building that were installed prior to the recent CMA Fest and will remain in place through race weekend. Ole Red as Ally Fan Headquarters will be exteriorly wrapped with signage delineating itself as such.

PARTY BUS: In partnership with NASCAR and Outsider, a media and lifestyle company, a party bus wrapped in Nashville Superspeedway colors has been circulating through downtown for the past few weeks and will make its way to the track for race weekend where race fans can cruise around just as if they were on Broadway.

BILLBOARD & LED DISPLAY SCREENS: Whether arriving at the airport or driving to get downtown or enjoying your favorite hangout on Broadway, race messaging can be seen at or on the following:

Mobile billboards during CMA Fest June 8-12

OOH billboards in high-trafficked locations across the metro

Fifth and Broadway digital displays

Nashville International Airport (BNA) digital displays and screens

ADDITIONAL EVENTS:

Tailgate & Live Show: In conjunction with media and lifestyle company, Outsider, NASCAR and Nashville Superspeedway are hosting the ultimate party to start the #NASHCAR weekend at Losers Bar in Midtown starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. The event will featuring live podcast recording by NFL Veteran Quarterback Jay Cutler and ESPN Reporter Marty Smith, followed by the legendary Whiskey Jam at 7 p.m.

In conjunction with media and lifestyle company, Outsider, NASCAR and Nashville Superspeedway are hosting the ultimate party to start the #NASHCAR weekend at Losers Bar in Midtown starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. The event will featuring live podcast recording by NFL Veteran Quarterback Jay Cutler and ESPN Reporter Marty Smith, followed by the legendary Whiskey Jam at 7 p.m. Rowdy: The world premiere of the upcoming documentary about the career of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Rowdy, will debut in Nashville on Thursday evening, June 23. The red-carpet affair will begin at Regal Cinema at 7 p.m. before festivities make their way to Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row for the after party.

The world premiere of the upcoming documentary about the career of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Rowdy, will debut in Nashville on Thursday evening, June 23. The red-carpet affair will begin at Regal Cinema at 7 p.m. before festivities make their way to Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row for the after party. Pride Festival: In conjunction with the Ally 400 and its Nashville-based festivities, Ally will also be a sponsor of the Nashville Pride Festival at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in downtown Nashville.

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

Sunday, June 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC)

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC) Saturday, June 25: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA)

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA) Friday, June 24: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1)

TICKETS:

Tickets for the June 24-26 NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26. Track Access Passes are available and can be purchased at the same time as race day tickets. For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Nashville Superspeedway’s events by following on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok or become a Facebook fan.

NSS PR