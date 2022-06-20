Grandview Speedway Triple on Saturday Night, Dave Kelly to Be On Hand for United Auto Workers Local 677 Night, Kressley and Hoch Remain Point Leaders

The 60th season of stock car racing action continues at Grandview Speedway this Saturday night, with another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be in action on Saturday, June 25 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events for both divisions leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main. In addition, the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage racers will be in action in a feature only program.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

The night’s racing program will be sponsored by the United Auto Workers Local 677. They will be having a company outing during the day, and drivers Kevin Graver Jr. and Dylan Hoch will have their racers on display for the day’s festivities.

There will also be a very special guest on hand for the night’s racing program, as former Grandview Speedway Track Champion, and United Racing Club Champion, Dave Kelly will be traveling north to be on hand to meet everyone and participate in the UAW 677 night of action.

Kelly raced at Grandview early in his career, picking up a track championship, before moving on to Big Block Modified racing, and eventually a storied career in Sprint Car racing, with many wins in URC 360 Sprint Car competition as well as 410 Sprint car action.

During his racing career at Grandview, Kelly scored 6 wins in the 358 Modified division, and scored more wins than any other driver in URC Sprint car competition, with 20 victories.

The pre-race Meet and Greet with Pastor Don Kerns on Saturday night will include drivers Kevin Graver Jr. and Dylan Hoch. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close and collect some autographs.

Entering this week’s NASCAR racing program, Brett Kressley continues as the T.P. Trailer Modified point leader with 2009 points. Following a dramatic fourth win of the season last Saturday night, Craig Von Dohren moved into second in the standings with 1980 points, followed by Doug Manmiller with a total of 1939 points, Tim Buckwalter with 1840 points, and Duane Howard with 1751 points.

The current top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Brett Kressley – 2009, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 1980, 3. Doug Manmiller – 1939, 4. Tim Buckwalter – 1840, 5. Duane Howard – 1751, 6. Jeff Strunk – 1611, 7. Jared Umbenhauer – 1203, 8. Mike Lisowski – 1134, Craig Whitmoyer – 1124, 10. Cory Merkel – 1101.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, Dylan Hoch continues as the point leader following another top ten outing last Saturday night, and has 1530 points. Brian Hirthler made a late race effort to try and score a win, finishing second to winner Kenny Bock, but it was a finish that moved Hirthler into second in the standings with 1461 points. Kyle Smith ranks third with 1443, Jimmy Leiby is fourth with 1301, and Cole Stangle stands fifth at 1157 points.

The current top ten in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman standings are 1. Dylan Hoch – 1530, 2. Brian Hirthler – 1461, 3. Kyle Smith – 1443, 4. Jimmy Leiby – 1301, 5. Cole Stangle – 1157, 6. Mike Schneck Jr. – 897, 7. Dakota Kohler – 875, 8. Parker Guldin – 853, 9. Cody Manmiller – 811, 10. Tyler James – 696.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, June 25 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 28 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win, 358 Modifieds – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, July 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, 52nd annual FIRECRACKER 40 for T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, July 8 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm

Saturday, July 9 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR