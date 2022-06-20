Traffic flow enhancements coming to Nashville Superspeedway for June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

Fans visiting Nashville Superspeedway for the upcoming June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend will encounter updated traffic patterns in an effort to lessen travel times to and from the facility, track officials said today.

Collaboration between Nashville Superspeedway’s security and operations teams as well as local, county and state public safety and traffic officials have led to the following ideal routes for vehicles traveling to and from the track, including ride-share service users.

INGRESS

Interstate 40 : Vehicles traveling east and west on Interstate 40 (I-40) will approach NSS via exit 235 (SR 840 West). These vehicles will travel west on Interstate 840 (I-840) and will take exit 65, the NSS interchange. Exit 61 (Couchville Pike) will not be open for race traffic. Fans must use Exit 65.

Vehicles traveling east and west on Interstate 40 (I-40) will approach NSS via exit 235 (SR 840 West). These vehicles will travel west on Interstate 840 (I-840) and will take exit 65, the NSS interchange. Interstate 24 : Vehicles traveling East and West on Interstate 24 (I-24) will approach NSS via I-840. Once on I-840 vehicles will travel east on I-840 and use exit 65, the NSS interchange. Exit 61 (Couchville Pike) will not be open for race traffic. Fans must use Exit 65.

Vehicles traveling East and West on Interstate 24 (I-24) will approach NSS via I-840. Once on I-840 vehicles will travel east on I-840 and use exit 65, the NSS interchange. S. Route 231: Vehicles traveling in either direction on USR 231 will exit onto SR 452 and continue towards NSS.

RIDE SHARE

Ride share customers are instructed to travel U.S. Route 231 in either direction, proceeding towards the track via State Route 452. Ride share vehicles will enter NSS at Darrell Waltrip Drive, then proceed to Sterling Marlin Drive and finally drop fans at the intersection of Sterling Marlin Drive and NSS Boulevard. Ride share vehicles will exit the property after turning on NSS Boulevard and proceeding back to Sterling Marling Drive, then to Darrell Waltrip Drive and turning left onto SR 452, towards USR 231.

EGRESS

To limit inbound traffic from Interstate 840, both the east and westbound ramps of I-840 leading to State Route 452 will be closed for one-hour post-race throughout the weekend. Additionally, all infield traffic will be held for a minimum of one hour to allow time for pedestrians to exit the grandstands and find their way back to the parking and camping lots. All traffic departing from General Parking will leave NSS by one of two ways. There will be two coned lanes on McCrary Road leading to SR 452 and continuing towards I-840. There will also be two coned lanes on Dale Earnhardt Drive leading to SR 452 and continuing towards I-840.

Along with the above plans, there are additional new factors that should ease the flow of vehicles throughout the weekend.

No at-track parking charge.

2,600 new parking spaces added along McCrary Road, the main access road to Nashville Superspeedway’s campus.

More visual message boards in critical locations, with refined/flexible messages.

Additional deputies and/or traffic officials at key intersections, including Route 231 and Fall Creek Road, Route 231 and Vesta Road, and McCrary and Vesta roads.

NSS has worked closely with the wayfinding app WAZE to ensure proper routing.

“Hosting world-class events is always a learning experience, especially for a facility that was dormant for almost a decade,” said Nashville Superspeedway President & GM Erik Moses. “In preparing for our second annual NASCAR Cup Series weekend, we appreciate the efforts of all local, county and state public safety officials to assist us in our traffic plans.

“We encourage all our fans to plan ahead and select the best route for their arrival to our #NASHCAR excitement.”

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

SUNDAY, JUNE 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC)

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC) SATURDAY, JUNE 25: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA)

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA) FRIDAY, JUNE 24: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1)

TICKETS:

Tickets for the June 24-26 NASCAR weekend start at just $35. Kids 12 and under get in FREE for Friday and Saturday races and for just $10 (all with a paying adult) for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26. For Nashville Superspeedway ticket information visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866-RACE-TIX for details.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Nashville Superspeedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.

NSS PR