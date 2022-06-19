Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Night at Grandview Tuesday, June 28, $10,000 Hodnett Cup up for Grabs in 410 Sprint Speed Week Event

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA proudly present the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week $10,000 to win Hodnett Cup joined by the 358 Modifieds on Tuesday night, June 28 at the Grandview Speedway. This event is part of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Greg Hodnett collected nine Thunder on the Hill Racing Series wins at the Grandview Speedway – sitting third on the all-time win list and was a six-time Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Champion. Hodnett lost his life in a racing accident at another speedway in 2018. Thunder on the Hill wishes to remember Greg Hodnett with the Hodnett Cup, a trophy fabricated from one of Greg’s many trophies. A base was added to the trophy where the names of future event winners will be engraved. As a perpetual trophy, it will be available on race day for the victory lane celebration, the winner’s name will be added along with the event date and the trophy will continue to be on display year-round at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds. Previous winners of this event include Aarom Ruetzel 8/22/2019 and Kyle Larson on 6/30/2020 and 6/29/2021. So who will add their name to the Hodnett Cup and collect $10,000 for the win?

This event always brings out a star filled field of sprint car drivers and expected entries include Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, red hot Anthony Macri, Kyle Moody, Lucas Wolfe and TJ Stutts just to name a few.

The 358 NASCAR Modifieds, the weekly division at the Grandview Speedway will also be part of this event, bringing two premier divisions to this venue on the same night, a spectacular Double-header. GT Radiator Modified qualifying events will pay $200 to win and will lead up to the $3,000 to win 30 lap feature. Likely entries include Brett Kressley, Craig Von Dohren, Jared Umbenhauer, Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard, Rick Laubach, Tim Buckwalter and Doug Manmiller.

Pioneer Pole Building has posted and additional $2,000 for any first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner, making the victory worth $5,000 to a first-time winner.

All competitors are reminder to bring their own race tires and fuel as the track will not have any on site. An adjustment to the tire rule is now in place due to the limited number of tires. All modifieds will need to compete using only a right rear 48 for this event . Transponders are required for the modifieds since we will be doing timed warm-ups. For details, please go to www.ThunderontheHillRacingSeries.com.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day. Race fans are invited to come out early on race time and take advantage of the FREE pre-race Pit Tours and take part in the Inside/Out Promotion where you may watch warm-ups from the infield of turn four. Check in at the front gate on race night.

We ask that you bring exact change when purchasing your advance tickets, general admission tickets and Pit Passes. Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted free. The Pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

Continued support of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is provided by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in Fleetwood, PA and Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiators and Clever Girl Winery. These sponsors play a key role in the on-going success of the Thunder Series.

2022 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, GT Radiators, Clever Girl Winery

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, JUNE 28 PA 410 SPRINT SPEED SPEEDWEEK $10,000 TO WIN HODNETT CUP & 358 MODIFIEDS*

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 Triple Roaring 20’s for 358/Big Block Modifieds Possible $11,000 to win. . . plus 602 SPORTSMAN

* Indicates NASCAR Point Race

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Grandview Speedway PR