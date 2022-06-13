Racing Returns to Perris Auto Speedway June 25TH

There is no racing at Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday, June 18th. Racing returns on June 25th when the Riverside County half-mile clay oval hosts the inaugural Bubby Jones/Ray Sheetz Memorial featuring the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, and The PAS Senior & Young Gun Sprints. On July 2nd, the track will host the “Craziest Show On Dirt,” Night of Destruction Presented by LKQ Pick Your Part and the biggest and best fireworks show in Riverside County presented by the City of Perris. The PASSCAR/IMCA show will return on August 27th.

Advance tickets for all Perris Auto Speedway events, including this Saturday, are on sale now. Fans can order the tickets online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to purchase tickets in advance, there will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the gate each race night.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris. Take the 215 Freeway. Exit at the Ramona Expressway and go east for three miles. The fairgrounds will be on your right.

