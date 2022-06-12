Brett Kressley Scores Second Grandview Speedway Victory of the Season, Dylan Hoch Tops Sportsman Field

The next event on the Grandview schedule will be Tuesday, June 14 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will be the second NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event featuring the USAC National Sprint Series non-wing Sprint cars along with the 358 Modifieds participating in round three of the PA 358 Modified Tri-Track Series. Adult grandstand admission will be $30, children ages 6-11 will be $10, and kids ages 5 and under are free. Pit admission is $40, and a license is not required.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be running another double-header program next Saturday, June 18 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event. Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): BRETT KRESSLEY, Craig Von Dohren, Ryan Grim, Doug Manmiller, Tim Buckwalter, Jared Umbenhauer, Eric Biehn, Jordan Henn, Craig Whitmoyer, John Willman, Jesse Leiby, Justin Grim, Steve Swinehart, Duane Howard, Ryan Beltz, Nate Brinker, Joe Funk, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Dan Waisempacher, Jeff Strunk, Kevin Hirthler, Mark Kratz, Carrol Hine III, Brad Grim, Cory Merkel, Mike Lisowski, Dylan Swinehart, Ray Swinehart

DID NOT QUALIFY: Kevin Graver Jr., Kyle Lilick, Darren Schuler, Brad Arnold, Dave Dissinger, Ron Haring Jr., Brett Gilmore, Brad Brightbill

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): DYLAN HOCH, Cole Stangle, Kyle Smith, Brian Hirthler, Mark Gaugler, Matt Clay, Jesse Landis, Zane Roth, Joey Vaccaro, Dakota Kohler, Jimmy Leiby, Adrianna Delliponti, Parker Guldin, Mark Kemmerer, Mike Myers, Logan Bauman, Mike Stofflet, Hunter Iatalese, Mike Schneck Jr., Colton Perry, Jesse Hirthler, Anthony Raisner, Wayne Rotenberger, Ryan Graver, Chris Esposito

DID NOT QUALIFY: Jon Josko, Cody Manmiller, Decker Swinehart, Kenny Bock, Nathan Horn, Nathan Mohr, Mark Mohr, Tyler James, Kyle Hartzel

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Tuesday, June 14 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – USAC National Sprint Series Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic, Tri-Track Series 358 Modifieds – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 18 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 25 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 28 – NAPA Auto Parts THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speedweek Series Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win, 358 Modifieds – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR