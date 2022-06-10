Virginia Motor Speedway Cancels Racing Activities for Saturday, June 11

After much discussion and thought, speedway management has decided to cancel racing activities for Saturday, June 11, due to the high probability of rain for the weekend.

"We have a lot of competitors and fans who travel an enormous amount of highway miles to attend and compete in our events," said track owner Bill Sawyer. "With the current gas prices facing our fans and competitors, we don't want anyone to have the burden of making a long trip for nothing and spending money that need to be used on other items during the week."

The Speedway will take Father's Day weekend off and return to racing Saturday, June 25, to host week 4 of Dirt Series Championship weekly racing. The night will feature the Victory Lap Pro Late Models, Budweiser Modifieds, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, and Collision One Limited Stock Cars.

Competitor gates for Saturday, April 30, will open at 3 pm, with spectator gates opening at 5 pm. On-track activities will begin at 5:45 pm with hot laps.

Bill Sawyer's Virginia Motor Speedway is a ½-mile dirt oval track located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA, in Jamaica, VA. The Speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

