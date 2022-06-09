Specialty NASCAR License Plates Now Available in California

NASCAR fans in California will soon have an opportunity to purchase specialty license plates that proclaim their love of the sport. Even better, proceeds from those plates will be put to good use.

In partnership with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), NASCAR has created specialty license plates that will generate important funds for California’s Outdoors for All initiative and The NASCAR Foundation.

Outdoors for All expands outdoor access for all Californians, while The NASCAR Foundation works tirelessly to improve lives of children in NASCAR communities. And given NASCAR’s vast involvement from Los Angeles to the Bay Area, the new NASCAR California license plates will do a lot of good in the Golden State.

“This is a wonderful way for NASCAR fans in California to not only show their love of NASCAR, but also make a tremendous impact,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “This initiative aligns with The NASCAR Foundation’s mission, and we’re excited to provide opportunities for greater access for Californians to the natural wonders of their state.”

The new NASCAR license plates can be personalized and ordered online at nascarplates.com. Californians can also sign up for the new plates this weekend at Sonoma Raceway, where the NASAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be in action.

Fans will also notice the new plates on the Toyota TRD Camry pace car this weekend at Sonoma Raceway as it leads the field to green for Sunday’s Toyota / Save Mart 350, live on FS1.

“Putting the new NASCAR license plates on cars will help kids and adults from all our communities get outdoors and improve their physical, emotional, and mental health,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “Launching these specialty plates gives NASCAR fans a way to support racing, outdoor activities, and California parks.”

To learn more about the California Natural Resources Agency, visit resources.ca.gov. To learn more about the NASCAR Foundation, please visit www.nascarfoundation.org/.

NASCAR PR