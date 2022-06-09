Atlanta's summer NASCAR weekend kicks off with free Camper Appreciation Party

Atlanta Motor Speedway, Pit Boss, and Walmart are kicking off Atlanta’s summer NASCAR weekend with a big party for fans camping at the speedway.

The Pit Boss Camper Appreciation Party Presented by Walmart will bring free food, drinks, games, special guest appearances and live music to The Gathering Place in the speedway’s Legends Campground on Friday, July 8.

Fans at the event will be joined by 3-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Aric Almirola and “America’s Crew Chief” Larry McReynolds while enjoying complimentary burgers, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products.

After food is served, fans will enjoy the music of Garrett Collins Project - the first act of the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival. The bocce and cornhole courts at The Gathering Place will also be open as they are throughout race weekends at AMS.

“Our fans fuel everything we do and this is one way we show our gratitude during the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart race weekend,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “This party is a new tradition we started last year and it was a huge success. Pit Boss and Walmart are helping add to the experience this year in a big way so our fans are going to have a great time kicking off race weekend.”

The Pit Boss Camper Appreciation Party Presented by Walmart starts at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, with food served and guest appearances until 7:30 p.m. Garrett Collins Project then starts their show immediately after.

The party is just part of the opening night festivities for the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend. Fans can also check out Legends and Bandolero racing on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s ¼ mile from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for free. Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta then hosts “Laps for Charity” – offering participants the opportunity to drive around the speedway in their own vehicles – starting at 8 p.m.

It’s all part of a weekend packed full of racing, music, and entertainment. For more information on the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend July 8-10 or to purchase tickets, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR