One Lucky Winner to Ride in Pace Vehicle Prior to Start of 2023 DAYTONA 500 as Part of Pre-Sale Sweepstakes for The Great American Race

While tickets for the 65th Annual DAYTONA 500, NASCAR’s most prestigious and iconic event, are set to officially go on sale on Friday, June 17, fans can be a part of a pre-sale sweepstakes that could put them inside one of the pace vehicles prior to the start of The Great American Race.

The 2023 DAYTONA 500 Pre-Sale Sweepstakes will run through Wednesday, June 15, just two days before all tickets go on sale for the 65th edition of the season-opener for the NASCAR Cup Series. All fans who enter the sweepstakes will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale link, and one lucky winner will have the opportunity to ride around the 2.5-mile World Center of Racing just moments before the drop of the green flag.

The 2022 edition of The Great American Race will once again be held on its traditional Presidents Day Weekend - Sunday, Feb. 19. To be a part of the Pre-Sale Sweepstakes, fans can log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PIT-SHOP. Tickets start at just $99 and the track offers an array of opportunities that include frontstretch seating, expanded camping, hospitality and awesome pre-race experiences – all a part of Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.

The 2022 DAYTONA sold out of frontstretch grandstand tickets more than a month before the event, and every ticket in the house was gone by the beginning of Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth. Race fans travel from all over the world to attend the storied DAYTONA 500 at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, so those wishing to attend in 2023, should make plans early to secure the best seats and pricing.

“The energy and excitement we saw for the DAYTONA 500 earlier this year was on a level that we hadn’t seen in a long time,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “I can tell you that we expect it again for the 2023 DAYTONA 500, and much more. The fans are letting us know how pumped up they are about 2023, too. We’re hearing about it all the time.

“The ‘Next Gen’ car will begin its second season, and who knows, we may see another first-time winner like Austin Cindric earlier this year. The pageantry and the tradition of our pre-race festivities, family-fun displays in our Midway, the UNOH Fanzone, along with our incredible fronstretch seating, camping and hospitality are second to none in sports and entertainment. We can’t wait for 2023, and the fans feel the same!”

Guests for the DAYTONA 500 will have the opportunity to experience the edge-of-your-seat excitement in the state-of-the-art motorsports facility with amenities that include more than 101,500 seats, thousands of premium club seats, 40 escalators and 17 elevators, 60 luxury suites, social “neighborhoods” and three concourse levels that span the nearly mile-long frontstretch.

Extended-stay camping packages include access to general admission seating and the UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race for each event during DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, excluding the DAYTONA 500. Some other notable options include:

Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, Harley J’s, Trioval Club, DAYTONA 500 Club and President’s Row are available, as well as UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access.

For all other DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events (Excluding the DAYTONA 500), children 12 and under are $10 in reserved seating and free in general admission areas and the UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race area. Those events include the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA qualifying races, the NextEra Energy 250 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire for the ARCA Menards Series. Multi-day tickets are available.

Fans can also visit PrimeSport.com, the official travel package provider of Daytona International Speedway, where they can find multiple options for tickets, lodging and hospitality.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App, for the latest speedway news.

The World Center of Racing will also be the site of two races this summer during the last weekend in August - the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale, on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. ET, and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now for both events and can be found at www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

DIS PR