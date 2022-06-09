Pair of Premier Racing Events to Bring Stars, Thousands of Fans to South Boston Speedway

Two big nights. Two of the season’s showcase racing events. One week with thousands of racing fans visiting the area to attend two premier racing events and seeing what South Boston, Halifax County and Southside Virginia have to offer.



It all happens from Saturday, June 25 through Saturday, July 2 as South Boston Speedway, “The Home of Big Events,” hosts the SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) in a nationally televised event on Saturday night, June 25 and the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort on Saturday night, July 2.



“There has never been a bigger week of racing in South Boston Speedway’s 65-year history,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears.



“Never before have the region’s racing fans had an opportunity to see some of NASCAR racing’s top stars and some of the top stars from IndyCar racing go head-to-head in a classic short track battle like they will on June 25 in the SRX event at South Boston Speedway.



“Plus, Brashears added, “the following weekend on Saturday, July 2 fans will see the very best drivers in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division battle it out for 200 laps for a $10,000 first prize. We will top off the night with one of the area’s most dazzling Fourth of July fireworks displays as we honor America. It will truly be the biggest week for racing in this area in many years.”



South Boston Town Manager Tom Raab said the week of June 25-July 2 will be an exciting one for the Town of South Boston and Halifax County and that the town welcomes the many fans that will be visiting the area for the two big events.



“The Town of South Boston welcomes the fans and the competitors for the Saturday, June 25 SRX event and the July 2 Thunder Road Harley Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort, Raab said.



“Having stars like Tony Stewart, Michael Waltrip, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Marco Andretti and all of the others competing in the June 25 SRX event here is big for the town and the entire area. The July 2 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 will also be a big event, and fireworks at the end of the last race will be enjoyed by everyone.



“The Town of South Boston wants all of you visiting the area for these big events to enjoy your time in South Boston, eat in our restaurants, shop our stores and enjoy good fellowship here in our historic town,” Raab added.



The driver lineup for the June 25 SRX series event at South Boston Speedway includes defending SRX champion Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Michael Waltrip, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Paul Tracy, all of whom are running the full slate of six SRX races. Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan and Ernie Francis Jr., who are running a partial SRX schedule, will join them for the South Boston Speedway event.



Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia, the defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway track champion, will compete in the event as the local driver.



A 50-lap race for South Boston Speedway’s Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division will be held at 6 p.m. The SRX event starts at 8 p.m.



Advance reserved tickets for the June 25 SRX series event at South Boston Speedway are on sale. All grandstand seating is reserved seating for this event. Fans will need to choose their own seats when they purchase tickets.



“Fans should purchase their tickets as soon as possible to ensure they get the best seat selection and to ensure they will be able to get a ticket,” Brashears said.



The reserved seats in the top two rows (rows 19 and 20) of the frontstretch grandstand are sold out for the event. Track officials urge fans to purchase their tickets, whether they be reserved seats or general admission tickets, online on the South Boston Speedway website southbostonspeedway.com. Persons that prefer to purchase tickets via phone can do so at 877-440-1540 or 434-572-4947, although purchasing online is the fastest and easiest way to ensure they get tickets. Track officials note that the easiest way to have tickets delivered is via e-mail.



Tickets in the speedway’s main frontstretch grandstand are priced at $35 each for reserved seats in rows 1-10 and $45 each for reserved seats in rows 11-18.



Trackside tailgating and general admission lawn chair area tickets are $35 each.



There is no child ticket pricing for this special event. Everyone attending the event must purchase a ticket, with the exception of an infant-in-arms that will sit on an individual’s lap.



Persons with ADA needs should purchase a General Admission Lawn Chair ticket. ADA areas are accessible in Turns 3 and 4 or Turns 1 and 2.



Trackside tailgating spaces cannot be purchased for the SRX event. The trackside tailgating spaces are sold on a seasonal basis and are sold out for the 2022 season.



Advance tickets for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort on Saturday night, July 2 are available for $15 each plus a $1.50 processing fee. The advance tickets may be purchased online on the South Boston Speedway website or by calling the speedway office. Tickets at the gate on race day will be $20 each.



A 200-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, the first race in the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown series, headlines the July 2 Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort racing program. The four-race card also includes a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



The latest updates and news for both fans and competitors can be found on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR