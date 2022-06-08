Past Sonoma Truck Series Winners Named Grand Marshals & FaZe Faxuty Named Honorary Starter Of DoorDash 250 At Sonoma Raceway

It’s been 24 years since the last command to start engines has been roared through these hills for a truck series race, and on Saturday, June 11 we will be honored by all four of the past truck series winners for the DoorDash 250 when they give the command to start engines to the drivers.

The group will include Ron Hornaday Jr, who won the Subway 100 in 1995, Dave Rezendes, who won the Kragen 151 in 1996, Joe Ruttman, who won the Kragen/Exide 151 in 1997, and Boris Said, who won the most recent Kragen/Exide 151 race in 1998. The four former winners will also take part in an autograph session and a fan Q&A prior to the start of the DoorDash 250.

“NASCAR Trucks are back, and what better way to start the race than with the drivers that won it all here first,” said Sonoma Raceway EVP and General Manager Jill Gregory. “We know fans have been waiting for this day since we announced the truck race, and we’re all excited to see this new set of drivers take on this challenging course.”

In addition to all four past winners giving the command, Sonoma Raceway will have Mohammed Eid, better known as FaZe Faxuty by all 206k of his Twitch followers wave the green flag as the Honorary Starter for the inaugural DoorDash 250.

Faxuty is a content creator and live streamer on Twitch and YouTube who joined FaZe Clan after his fiery personality caught the organization's eye during the #FaZe5 recruitment challenge. Born in Los Angeles and raised in Sacramento, Faxuty has had aspirations to be a renowned gamer since he was a kid. He started as a Call of Duty player and has since expanded into several other games and genres.

In September 2020, FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, held the #FaZe5 recruitment challenge which resulted in six new recruits each winning a spot in FaZe Clan. Among the hundreds that entered the competition was Faxuty, a streamer who had only begun seriously streaming six months prior.

While the pandemic proved to be a difficult time for many, it did result in some remarkable stories of growth for the 23-year-old who in less than a year went from pulling 10-hour shifts to support his family, to becoming part of an organization he once dreamed of joining. In December 2020, Faxuty was introduced as the latest member of the FaZe's Fortnite clan, and now we have the pleasure of introducing him as an honorary starter to our race.

The DoorDash 250 will serve as the 12th race on the Truck Series schedule. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and the Truck Series’ all-time winningest driver Kyle Busch will be among the entrants in this year’s race. The event will be part of a tripleheader weekend that includes the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race and General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series West event.

For tickets or more information on the DoorDash 250, visit https://www. sonomaraceway.com/events/ doordash-250-and-general-tire- 200-doubleheader/ or call 800-870-RACE. Weekend and single-day tickets are available; race-day tickets for kids 12 and under are just free with the advance purchase of an adult ticket.

Sonoma Raceway PR