Bloomsburg Fair Raceway reschedules $5 admission Fan Apperception Night for August 5.305 Sprints added to show

The Thursday, June 2 Fan Appreciation Night at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway that was cancelled after a wet and stormy weather forecast was called for but surprisingly never occurred as the precipitation ultimately stayed south of the track.

With a special $5 admission there was much anticipation to welcome fans to the track at the discounted price and watch a three division show that included the USAC East Coast Sprints, ARDC Midgets and the FWD-4 Cylinder Stocks.

Not wanting to pass on Fan Appreciation Night, speedway officials are happy to announce that a new date has been set on Friday, August 5.

And, not only will the aforementioned groups be there but the popular 305 Sprints have also been added to the program giving fans of the 3/8-th mile dirt oval even more bang for their buck. The admission price remains $5 for grandstand admission and now with four classes.

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway will be back in action this coming Tuesday, June 7 with the Short Track Super Series Modifieds and 602 Crate Sportsman Modifieds. The Modifieds will be racing in a 50 lap/$7000-to-win main event while the 602 Crate Mods will contest in a 25 lapper paying $1500-to-win.

Race time is 7:00 pm. In the event of inclement weather a rain date of Wednesday, June 8 will be used.

Pit Gates open at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and main grandstands at 5:00 p.m. Adult admission is $28, $20 seniors and students. Kids 12 and under are free. Pit admission is $40.

bloomsburg Fair PR