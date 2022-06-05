Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night Results

During the recent years when a Taylor wins a race at Macon Speedway, many would guess it to be Guy Taylor, the son of Hall of Famer Dick Taylor and brother of former track champion Matt Taylor. But now, a new Taylor has emerged as a feature race winner--Zach Taylor.

The Pro Modified feature event was an exciting display of 15 laps between both Zach and Guy plus heat race winners Dean Holt and Brian Burns. Holt led the first seven laps of the feature race and then caution flags came along and slowed the field. Holt lost the lead on lap eight and Zach Taylor took the lead away from Holt. The battle then became for the Taylor family. Zach Taylor sticking to the top of the track and Guy Taylor going to the bottom. The action got side-by-side in the closing laps and as the checkered flag hit the air it was Zach Taylor winning the race with his uncle coming in second place.

Saturday night was also the second part of the annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge. Lincoln Speedway raced with 18 Hornets on Friday and 14 cars showed up Saturday to race for the $700-to-win event. Jeremy Reed, eighth place finisher at Lincoln on Friday, rallied back at a track he's won a lot of races and championships to take the 20-lap feature event. Reed would lead all the laps and the eyes started to focus on the second place race as Mike Eskew was fending off Jimmy Dutlinger. A late caution set up a green-white-checker finish and gave Eskew the chance to pull close to Reed for the win but the #34 was too tough on this night and claimed the top prize and third feature win of 2022 at Macon Speedway. R33D Racecars presented a $100 bonus to the highest finishing Hornet car that has not raced at Macon Speedway in 2022 and that went to Derrick DeFord from Canton. Macon Speedway also featured two drivers from South Milwaukee, Wisconsin--Jacob Balk & Jay Orr.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds raced in a Big Ten Series event that saw Austin Lynn get redeemed from Memorial Day Monday. Lynn lost the lead and win to Alan Crowder on Monday in the 50-lap race and Lynn was challenged by Jeremy Nichols and Jared Thomas through the 20-lap A-Main feature race. Nichols raced hard with Lynn at the beginning and got tangled up on lap six which was caused by Nichols and sent him to the tail of the 20-car field. With Lynn retaining the top spot, Thomas ran the same line and groove as Lynn and closed in for the lead but Lynn was too fast on the top and got the win and points for the Big Ten Series.

The top groove also helped Jose Parga take his second feature in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division. Racing with Braden Johnson, Dakota Ewing and Colby Sheppard--all four drivers who have feature race wins this year--the race looked like it could have been up for grabs. But from the green flag to the checkered flag, Parga dominated and pulled away from Johnson, Ewing, Sheppard and Ryan Miller.

The top groove was usually where Jeremy Camp likes to run in the Micro Sprint division Presented by Bailey Chassis. The top line wasn't work out well for him as he nearly put it into the concrete wall early in the race and had to rally back to wrestle the win away from John Barnard. The race closed in due to consecutive green flag laps that allowed Camp to play catch up on the bottom and pass Barnard for the win on the white flag lap.

Terry Reed came back to the Macon Speedway winner's circle by taking the 51 Bistro Street Stock division. He was followed to the finish by Nick Macklin, Jaret Duff, Bobby Beiler and Jordan Smith. Reed all the laps and raced around the top of the track to get his first win of the season at Macon Speedway.

The Street Stocks get ready for a special event next week when Jayne Excavating & Welding host a Big Ten Series event for $750-to-win during a 30-lap feature. All seven divisions will be in action including the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis, Pro Modifieds and the Hornets. Gates open at 5pm with racing at 7pm.

The racing action for the first Saturday in June was terrific. The night's racing began a few minutes before 7pm and the last lap was completed just minutes after 9pm. Macon Speedway thanks all drivers and spectators for joining on a great night of action!

FEATURE RESULTS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

6P-Jose Parga[New Berlin, IL]; 2. 14J-Braden Johnson[Taylorville, IL]; 3. 25-Dakota Ewing[Warrensburg, IL]; 4. 27-Colby Sheppard[Williamsville, IL]; 5. 11-Ryan Miller[Lincoln, IL]; 6. 55-Rockett Bennett[Argenta, IL]; 7. F15-Bob Sidener[Springfield, IL]; 8. 27E-Dalton Ewing[Decatur, IL]; 9. 10-Blake Damery[Macon, IL]; 10. 10C-Colby Eller[Taylorville, IL]

BillingsleyRewards.com Big 10 Modifieds

72A-Austin Lynn[Macon City, IL]; 2. 43-Jared Thomas[Edinburg, IL]; 3. 28-Rodney Standerfer[Summerfield, IL]; 4. 4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 5. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[Highland, IL]; 6. 24-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 7. 99-Tim Luttrell[Riverton, IL]; 8. 87C-Alan Crowder[Elwin, IL]; 9. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 10. 3L-Jeremy Nichols[Lovington, IL]

DIRTcar Pro Mods

24Z-Zach Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 2. 4T-Guy Taylor[Springfield, IL]; 3. 24M-Matt Milner[Chatham, IL]; 4. 7B-Brian Burns[Bethany, IL]; 5. 15C-Kevin Crowder[Argenta, IL]; 6. 10-Adam Rhoades[Clinton, IL]; 7. 12-Dean Holt[Decatur, IL]; 8. 78-Maxx Emerson[Taylorville, IL]; 9. 11-Roy Magee[Springfield, IL]; 10. (DNF) 4-James Burgess[Riverton, IL]

51 Bistro Street Stock

11-Terry Reed[Cerro Gordo, IL]; 2. 16-Nick Macklin[Argenta, IL]; 3. 21-Jaret Duff[Maroa, IL]; 4. 17-Bobby Beiler[Blue Mound, IL]; 5. J98-Jordan Smith[Argenta, IL]; 6. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[Jacksonville, IL]; 7. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 8. 44J-Jeremy Madsen[Pawnee, IL]; 9. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock[Decatur, IL]; 10. 21E-Eric Boomer[Bethany, IL]

DIRTcar Hornets

34-Jeremy Reed[Decatur, IL]; 2. 21-Mike Eskew[Springfield, IL]; 3. DA28-Jimmy Dutlinger[Peoria, IL]; 4. 324-Brady Reed[Decatur, IL]; 5. 11-Derrick DeFord[Canton, IL]; 6. 357-Billy Mason[Brownstown, IL]; 7. E77-Erik Vanapeldoorn[Clinton, IL]; 8. 31-Jacob Shanks[Decatur, IL]; 9. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[Decatur, IL]; 10. 18-Jay Orr[South Milwaukee, WI]

Micros By Bailey Chassis

23-Jeremy Camp[Sullivan, IL]; 2. 8B-John Barnard[Sherman, IL]; 3. 11-Alex Midkiff[Belleville, IL]; 4. 87-Collin Shain[Sullivan, IL]; 5. 55H-Hayden Harvey[Warrensburg, IL]; 6. 16W-Hunter Walker[Decatur, IL]; 7. 83-Jeff Beasley[Urbana, IL]; 8. 10-Jacob Tipton[Decatur, IL]; 9. 00-Joe Taft[Dawson, IL]; 10. 101-Tobias Midkiff[Belleville, IL]

