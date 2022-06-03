Gates are now open for the Pacific Office Automation 147 featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series

The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes to Portland International Raceway (PIR) for the first time ever today at 10:05 a.m. PDT then later for qualifying at 5:05 p.m. PDT ahead of tomorrow's Pacific Office Automation 147. This event marks the first NASCAR national series stop in the Pacific Northwest in 22 years when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visited both PIR and Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Wash. in 2000.

Fans can also enjoy free live music today from 12-3 p.m. PDT from two featured bands - the Quick & Easy Boys and William Surly & The Barroom Gospel Band - on the stage in the Beaches parking area just behind the SpeedZone. Other fan activities in the SpeedZone on the southside of the front straightaway will include display and activation areas and autograph sessions. NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be signing autographs today from 3:00-4:00 p.m. PDT, and ARCA Menards Series West drivers will be signing on Saturday from 2:00-2:30 p.m. PDT.

The race tomorrow also features a return to Portland for the current NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader, A.J. Allmendinger. The Pacific Office Automation 147 will be the 40-year-old veteran's first race in Portland since winning the 2006 Champ Car race at PIR. The victory 16 years ago, Allmendinger's first win in a major professional series, brings back fond memories.

"That was a great one," Allmendinger said. "To win my first career Champ Car race for a new team for me at that point on Father's Day with my dad there - I've got a lot of great memories of Portland and can't wait to go back."

Despite his history at PIR, Allmendinger doesn't believe he will have any major advantages over the rest of the NASCAR Xfinity Series field this weekend.

"It's a special place, but it doesn't help me showing up to the race track over all the other competitors. In an Xfinity car, it's going to be completely different," Allmendinger said. "But I will say, any time you go to a race track, a place that you're excited about, have great memories about, that really just warms your heart and gets you excited about showing up. It helps. If you go to a place that you're pumped up about, for sure it helps."

Allmendinger heads to Portland one week after posting a 19th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway, ending a streak of 12 consecutive top-10 finishes to start the season. Even with the off week, Allmendinger still leads the series standings at 530 points. He's followed by Noah Gragson (497) and Ty Gibbs (490). Gragson (2), Gibbs (3) and last week's winner Josh Berry (2) are the only three drivers with multiple trips to victory lane this season.

Another NASCAR Xfinity Series storyline to watch this weekend is the driver inside the Willamette Valley Hops Ryan Sieg Racing car. Darren Dilley, a physical education teacher from nearby Hillsboro, Ore., will be in the 38 machine. The 55-year-old local racer has been racing for over 30 years and brings PIR experience to the RSS Racing team.

"I'm on cloud nine having the opportunity to be here," Dilley said. "Xfinity (Series) is a great opportunity for us to dip our toe in here and have a lot of fun with the hometown crowd. Since it's my hometown track, we're really excited about the opportunity. We're very fortunate."

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be joined by the ARCA Menards Series West at PIR. After today's practice and qualifying sessions, the Pacific Office Automation 147, a 75-lap race covering 147.75 miles, will get underway tomorrow, June 4th, at 1:30 p.m. PDT, followed by an ARCA Menards Series West 57-lap feature to cap off the two-day event.

Tickets are sold in advance and available at the gate to the Pacific Office Automation 147. Children 12 and under receive free general admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. All the ticket options and pricing are posted online at nascarportland.com.

PIR PR