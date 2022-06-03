RaceChoice.com SK Modified Showdown Joins the SRX Event July 2nd

RaceChoice.com has partnered with Stafford Speedway to present the RaceChoice.com SK Modified® Showdown accompanying the SRX Series on Saturday, July 2nd. The RaceChoice.com SK Modified® Showdown will be a 50-lap, $4,000 to win, points race, featuring prize money in excess of $32,000.

The RaceChoice.com Showdown field will be determined by the results of Friday, July 1st’s 40-lap feature. The top-15 in Friday’s feature will be locked into Saturday’s 50-lap event along with three drivers highest in the championship standings that did not finish in the top-15. All other drivers, including any drivers who choose just to compete on Saturday, will have to compete in a 15-lap last chance qualifier.

“The SK Modified® teams that compete at Stafford are elite,” noted Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “Running Friday and Saturday is a big challenge for these race teams but this is an opportunity for them to show how professional they are. We’re excited to welcome RaceChoice.com as a Stafford Speedway partner and look forward to showcasing SK Modified® racing to a full house on July 2nd with the SRX series.”

Click Here to Order Tickets



RaceChoice.com provides quality racing safety & performance parts from the best brands in the world at affordable prices. With over 100,0000 products, from brands such as RaceQuip, Simpson, Stilo, HANS, K1, MPI, AllStar, Alpinestars, Lucas Oil, Driven, Schaeffer, PennGrade, Longacre, and many more, they are here to help keep racers on track.

Visit RaceChoice.com

“RaceChoice.com is proud to partner with Stafford Motor Speedway, and is honored to support the SK Modified® division,” explained the team at RaceChoice. “Our partnership with Stafford Motor Speedway is to aid in their mission to keep the tradition of oval track racing accessible to all racers. The SK Modified® division was created to support the grass roots racing community. It offers amazing access to enthusiasts that love the thrill of racing and a foundation for racers. Stafford Motor Speedway is an institution that nurtures the love of racing. Their efforts with the SK Modified® Division need to be supported and we are thankful to be able to help.”

The team at RaceChoice.com has spent 15 years offering the best prices on racing performance parts & safety equipment and have even more time behind the wheel. As racers the team at RaceChoice.com know the importance of helping drivers get into the sport. Team RaceChoice is well represented throughout the region with drivers Ryan Preece, Jake Garcia, Keith Rocco, Joey Ternullo, Meg Fuller, Emma Monahan, Andrew Molleur, and Jacob Perry.

Tickets for the RaceChoice.com SK Modified® Showdown and SRX Racing Series event scheduled for Saturday, July 2nd are still available online. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets as soon as possible as less than 400 tickets remain for the event. Order online today staffordspeedway.com/tickets.

RaceChoice.com SK Modified® Showdown Purse Breakdown

$4,000

$2,000 $1,950 $1,850 $1,750 $1,650 $1,550 $1,450 $1,400 $1,350 $1,300 $1,250 $1,200 $1,150 $1,000 $900 $800 $700 $650 $600 $550 $550 $500 $500 $500 $500

Stafford Speedway PR