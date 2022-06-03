STSS Modifieds ready to tackle Bloomsburg Fair Raceway on Tuesday, June 7

The wildly popular dirt Modified stock cars are headed back to the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway for a Tuesday, June 7 show at the 3/8th-mile oval.

The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco Modifieds came to Bloomsburg Fair Raceway for the first time ever last season and veteran Jeff Strunk of Boyertown put his name into the record books with his victory over a stellar field. Andy Bachetti set the Modified track record at 16.643.

The mighty Modifieds are preparing for “The Battle of Bloomsburg” as the event will feature the STSS North and South Regions in a combination race. The stars of the STSS River Valley Builders North Region will take on the top drivers of the Hurlock Auto & Speed Supply South Region carrying points for both the North and South Region.

The ’22 edition offers $7,000 to win and $700 to take the green flag for 50 laps around the Bloomsburg oval.

The Crate 602 Sportsman of the Precision Hydraulic & Oil North Region will join the program going for 25-laps and a $1,500 winners’ share. Cream Ridge, N.J.’s Steve Davis leads the North Region standings heading into Round No. 3.

Between the two classes last season there was a combined 102 cars signed in.

The event carries a Wednesday, June 8 rain date.

A complete General Information center is available at: https://shorttracksuperseries. com/event-info/. The entire night of racing, along with every STSS race in 2022, will be streamed live on FloRacing (www.floracing.tv).

Pit Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and main grandstands at 5:00 p.m. Adult admission is $28, $20 seniors and students. Kids 12 and under are free. Pit admission is $40.

Drivers’ meeting takes place at 5:40 p.m. Hot laps get underway at 6:00 p.m. with racing beginning at 7:00 p.m.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Fair PR