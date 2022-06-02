A New Race Format Makes It's Way To Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway This Saturday

A new race format greets this weekend's festivities at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway with Triple 50's. The 3 classes running on the 5/8th mile track Pro Late Models, Big Machine Vodka Spiked Cooler Super Trucks, and the Modifieds of Mayhem Tour will all battle it out for glory around "America's Favorite Short Track". Also joining in on all of the fun will be all of our local 1/4 mile classes.

The Modifieds of Mayhem are making their first and only stop at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway with a great field of competitors expected to put on a fantastic show. Last year the Modifieds brought a full field of cars and did not live down their name. We expect more of the same as we gear up for a new race format and the return of Mayhem to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

In the Pro Late Model division a tight points race lingers at the very top with 3 rising Nashville stars. Cole Williams, Hunter Wright, and Dylan Fetcho sit at the top of the championship standings with each of them picking up a win early this season. Each of these young competitors brings their own racing style and are some of the best Nashville has to offer, and watching them this Saturday you can bet they will be on a fantastic show.

A great day of family fun is set in store with a full day of racing action set to take place. Grandstands open at 3pm and racing features begin at 5pm.

For more information visit www. nashvillefairgroundsspeedway. racing or call our office at 615-254-1986

Nashville Fairgrounds PR