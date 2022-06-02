NASCAR Double-Header at Grandview Speedway Saturday, No Tire Sales This Week

The 60th season of stock car racing continues at Grandview Speedway this Saturday night, with another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series program.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be running a two-division program on Saturday, June 4 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events for both divisions leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main.

Speedway management has announced that the expected tire shipment did not arrive this week. According to Lias Tires, our shipment will come next week. With that being the case, there will be no tire sales at the racetrack this Saturday night June 4.

Speedway management has also announced that the three remaining special 602 Sportsman mini-series racing events are being removed from this year’s schedule. The dates are June 11, July 30, and August 20. Management will look to put a date on the schedule for a future event for 602 teams only, that will allow for only one division to compete in an evening’s program.

With the current tire shortage situation, the decision was made to cut back, to save the tires for regular NASCAR point racing competition on Saturday nights. Many of the track’s regular competitors were racing in both classes, putting a strain on the teams having to run twice in one evening.

The idea behind the 602 Sportsman series, which started last season, was to see what the response would be for the class at Grandview for the future, and the future looks very bright, as the series was well supported.

Many teams already competing at Grandview are using the 602 engines in regular competition. This is only a temporary situation, until the tire situation gets closer to normal.

Track Manager Tina Rogers stated, “We thank all the teams that have supported this series, including our regulars, but we felt during this tire situation, it was best to play it a little more conservative for the time being”.

Heading into this Saturday’s program, all T.P. Trailer Modified drivers will be out to stop Craig Von Dohren. Von Dohren has been on a real tear since the season began in April, as he has been able to win every race but one so far. Only the weather and Brett Kressley have been able to score a win beside Von Dohren.

Von Dohren’s wins have been recorded in the Big Block/Small Block Modified season opening VP Racing Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial, three Saturday NASCAR 358 Modified races, as well as a win in a 358 Modified Tri-Track Series Thunder on the Hill racing program.

Looking back in Grandview history, Von Dohren had a big winning season in 2010, when he was able to score nine wins that year, seven in Saturday NASCAR competition, one THUNDER on the HILL 358 Modified win, as well as a Big Block Modified victory.

T.P. Trailer Modified point leader Brett Kressley will be leading the challenge to beat Von Dohren, along with about three dozen other competitors including top point drivers like Doug Manmiller, Duane Howard, Tim Buckwalter, Jeff Strunk, Mike Lisowski, Brad Brightbill, Cory Merkel and Jesse Leiby.

In T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman action, it has been exactly the opposite as the Modifieds, as there were no repeat feature winners until last Saturday night, when Brian Hirthler became the first driver to score his second win of the season. Other winners so far this season have been Jordan Henn, Parker Guldin and Lex Shive.

Competition has been very tight in the Sportsman as the point standings have been close and changing after each event.

Leading the charge into this week’s event will be point leader Kyle Smith along with Dylan Hoch, Jimmy Leiby, Cole Stangle, Dakota Kohler, Cody Manmiller, Logan Bauman and Mike Schneck Jr.

The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be running a two-division program on Saturday, June 11 starting at 7:30 pm. DEKA Batteries will be on hand for an employee recruiting night at the Speedway, and they will be sponsoring the T.P. Trailer Modified qualifying heat race events.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, June 4 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, June 10 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, June 11 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, June 14 – THUNDER on the HILL Racing Series – Jesse Hockett Classic Eastern Storm – USAC National Sprint Series, Tri-Track Series 358 Modifieds – 7:30 pm.

