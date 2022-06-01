XR and Racing America to Join Forces for Streaming and Content at North Wilkesboro Speedway’s Racetrack Revival

XR and Racing America announce streaming and content collaboration for North Wilkesboro Speedway’s Racetrack Revival.

As grassroots racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway (N.C.) with the Racetrack Revival, all events this August (pavement) and October (dirt) will be broadcast on both Racing America and XR+. The media teams at both entities will also work together to produce engaging and comprehensive content leading up to, during and following every event.

“The Racetrack Revival at North Wilkesboro Speedway is an incredible opportunity to work with the dedicated pavement racing powerhouse at Racing America,” said XR CEO Barry Braun. “Combined with our dirt track racing-focused broadcast team at XR+, it will provide unparalleled and affordable coverage for fans who tune in to both months of racing action.”

This type of collaboration is unprecedented in the racing industry at the grassroots level, pooling the resources of both companies to give fans unmatched access to everything related to the Racetrack Revival. Every event will be simulcast on Racing America and XR+. XR’s streaming platform. Each event will be available via pay-per-view on Racing America or with an XR+ monthly subscription.

“Everyone at Racing America has been anxiously following the news about the Racetrack Revival. To say we are excited about participating now alongside the team at XR would be an understatement,” said RTA Media / Racing America President Colin Smith. “We can’t wait to get started and to help play a small part in bringing it all to life.”

This August, asphalt racing returns all month long to the historic 5/8-mile facility in North Wilkesboro, N.C., featuring late model stock cars, modifieds, stock cars and more. In October, racing recommences on the track’s original dirt racing surface for a full month featuring sprint cars, late models, modified and more.

More details about how and when to watch will be available soon.

To see the full Racetrack Revival schedule, and to purchase tickets, visit www.racetrackrevival.com.

To learn more and subscribe to XR+, click HERE. To learn more about Racing America TV, click HERE.

XR Events/Racing Revival PR