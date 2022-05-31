USAC Non-wing Sprints Eastern Storm to Open at Grandview In Thunder on the Hill Doubleheader With Modifieds Tuesday Night, June 14

The AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing National Sprint Car Tour’s Eastern Storm will open at the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, June 14 as the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series presented by Levan Machine and Truck Equipment. The USAC gang certainly knows that rooster tails, slide jobs and some wheel banging are just part of the journey to win the 40 lap Jesse Hockett Classic paying $6,000 to win. Joining the USAC National Stars will be the popular 358 modifieds taking part in qualifying leading up to the $3,000 to win 30 lap feature that is part of the Tri-Track Series. On race night, gates open at 5 PM and race time is 7:30 PM.

The USAC Eastern Storm was organized way back in 2007 when Bruce Rogers and Bob Miller approached USAC about a return to Berks County. Levi Jones won the inaugural Eastern Storm that marked the first USAC event in Berks County since Paul Pitzer took the USAC win at the Reading Fairgrounds in April of 1979. Since 2007, Grandview has opened the Eastern Storm annually, presenting fourteen events.

The USAC non-wing racers really do spice up the on track action. The wheel-to-wheel racing can sometimes be viewed as a contact sport! These drivers are very respectful with each other but they won’t give an inch. Often, it takes a slide job to make a pass! If you’ve never seen a USAC Non-Wing National Tour event, plan to be at Grandview Speedway Tuesday night, June 14.

The story line heading into Grandview will have all eyes on “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon from Broken Arrow, OK who has four consecutive wins since 2017 only to have Justin Grant take the victory in the June 2021 event. Only Brady Bacon and Greg Hodnett have accomplished winning four features in a row at Thunder on the Hill. The USAC National Sprint Car Tour feature event will have a talented field to also include Robert Ballou, CJ Leary, Chase Stockon, Logan Seavey, Jason McDougal, Matt Westfall, Kyle Cummins, Jake Swanson and possible rookie drivers Emerson Axsom, Buddy Kofoid and Alex Banales Jake Swanson. Local drivers Briggs Danner, Tim Buckwalter, Alex Bright and Steven Drevicki are expected to be strong contenders to collect the $6,000 top prize. And don’t count out any of these local non-wing stars!

The 358 Modifieds will share the spotlight with qualifying events leading up to a 30 lap feature paying $3,000 to the winner. Likely contenders for the event include Brett Kressley, Craig Von Dohren, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Rick Laubach, Tim Buckwalter, Ryan Watt and Jared Umbenhauer just to name a few. This event is the second 358 Modified Tri-Track Series event at Grandview joining Big Diamond and BAP’S Speedway in the Tri-Track Series.

All competitors are reminder to bring their own race tires and fuel as the track will not have any on site.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

We ask that you bring exact change when purchasing your advance tickets, general admission tickets and Pit Passes. Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted free. The Pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

Continued support of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is provided by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in Fleetwood, PA and Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiators and Clever Girl Winery. These sponsors play a key role in the on-going success of the Thunder Series.

In the thirty-two previous years, there has been 146 Thunder on the Hill events with the payout in excess of $5,214,000. The all-time Thunder on the Hill feature winners list is a who’s who of dirt track racings’ local and national stars. To review the stats and history of Thunder on the Hill, please visit our website: www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

2022 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, GT Radiators, Clever Girl Winery

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, JUNE 14 JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIS USAC NON-WING SPRINT NATIONAL TOUR plus 358 MODIFIEDS* TRI-TRACK SERIES

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, JUNE 28 PA 410 SPRINT SPEED SPEEDWEEK $10,000 TO WIN HODNETT CUP & 358 MODIFIEDS*

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 Triple Roaring 20’s for 358/Big Block Modifieds Possible $11,000 to win. . . plus SPORTSMAN

* Indicates NASCAR Point Race

Grandview Speedway PR