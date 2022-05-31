Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge On Tap This Weekend At Lincoln / Macon Speedways

This coming weekend, Lincoln Speedway, Friday, June 3, and Macon Speedway, Saturday, June 4, will be hosting another big weekend for DIRTcar Hornets, as the annual Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge is held. The unprecedented weekend of racing, camping, partying, and all out fun for Hornet competitors will pay a possible $1,000 to win each night, based on 20-car feature fields.

Each feature will pay $1,000 to win and $50 to start. On top of that, additional $100 bonuses are in place for the highest finishing driver who hasn’t competed at each track this year, courtesy of R33D Racecars.

The events will see heat races set up by draw, with passing points used to lock drivers into the feature field. A semi will be held to give remaining drivers a last chance to make the show.

Car entry fee each night is $30 and will be paid at registration/transponder pickup area.

The complete payout for the 20-car starting field is: $1,000, $400, $250, $150, $100, $90, $80, $70, $60, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50, $50

On Friday at Lincoln Speedway, pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing action will take the green at 7:00. On Saturday at Macon Speedway, pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing action will start at 7:00.

Lincoln Speedway racing will also include Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Mods, Sportsman, and Simplot DII Midgets. Macon Speedway Hornet action will be topped off with Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Big 10 Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, and Micros by Bailey Chassis.

For travelers looking for a place to stay on Friday night after the races, the Comfort Inn and Hampton Inn in Lincoln, IL have a racers rate. Just mention Lincoln Speedway to get your discount.

For more Lincoln information, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races several UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.

For information on Macon, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials.

Lincoln/Macon Speedway PR