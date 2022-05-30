Mahoning Valley Speedway returns to action June 4 with Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Futures and East Coast TQ Midgets

Coming off the observance of the Memorial Day weekend in which there was no racing held, Mahoning Valley Speedway returns to action at the paved ¼-mile oval this coming Saturday evening, June 4 at 6:00 pm.

Headlining the night of speed will be the Sportsman Modifieds in a 25-lap feature. It will be the second race of the season for the division where on April 30 Earl Paules collected his 66th overall career Mahoning win, a mark that is second to no one.

Joining the Sportsman Modifieds will be the Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures. Also on the ticket will be the first appearance of the season for the East Coast TQ Midgets.

In the Street Stocks Jillian Snyder comes in with a slim two point standings lead over Todd Ahner. Snyder won on week two while Ahner has reeled off three straight top-5 finishes.

The Pro 4s have gotten on track just once and it was a thrilling event as Randy Schaffer eked by Tyler Stangle in the last corner of the last lap to earn his career first feature win.

Opening Night Hobby Stock winner Travis Solomon and Shayne Geist head into Saturday night tied for the points lead. Geist has finished second the last two races, both times matter-of-fact to Corey Edelman.

The Futures have had two feature races thus far and Adam Steigerwalt with a win and runner-up leads the standings over Parker Ahner who also has the same results.

As a nice addition to the program the East Coast TQ Midgets will round out the racing slate.

Race time is 6:00 pm. Pit gates open at 11:00 am. Early paid practice will take place from noon to 3:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 4:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $14. Pits are $40. Driver sign-ins are from 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

Coming up in two weeks on Saturday, June 11 Will be the first race of the 2022 Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series and the Dave Schlenker Tribute.

MVS PR