Dignitaries Descend On Coca-Cola 600 For Pre-Race Festivities

With dignitaries including WWE Superstar Lacey Evans as Grand Marshal and Carolina Panthers standout wide receiver D.J. Moore as Honorary Pace Car Driver, Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 wasn't short on pre-race star power.

Moore spent Sunday afternoon putting the Toyota Camry pace car through its paces and gaining certification to lead the field of 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars to the green flag in front of a sold-out crowd. Piloting a pace car was a new challenge for Moore, one of the NFL's most popular rising stars and a 1,000-yard receiver each of the last three seasons.

Was Moore nervous?

"Nah, I'm good," Moore said. "Life's all about going fast – all gas, no brakes.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I'm glad I get to be able to do it."

Prior to Evans giving the command to start engines, the renowned WWE Superstar and Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps met with media to discuss her experience at America's Home for Racing, and the opportunity to promote those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“I’m so glad I get to be out here and be a part of the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend," Evans said. "Part of what makes this so special is the WWE gives me a platform to tell my story and to let people know that you can accomplish whatever you want, and to let people know that we need to support our veterans both when they’re serving and definitely after as well.”

