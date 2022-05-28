One of the most anticipated events on the NASCAR schedule – the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600 – will be on display in front of a packed house on Sunday, as Charlotte Motor Speedway officials have announced that all reserved, premium and standing-room-only seating has sold out.

“From thrilling racing action and raucous pre-race concerts, to an unforgettable salute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, the Coca-Cola 600 has always been about the fans,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “It’s going to be a spectacular sight watching the field come to green in front of a sold-out crowd at America’s Home for Racing.”

Fans from all 50 states and 12 foreign countries – as far away as Australia – have purchased tickets to the iconic Memorial Day Weekend showcase of speed. Ticketholders still have the opportunity to upgrade their race ticket with a track pass to get up-close access to driver introductions and a rocking pre-race concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd.

All fans interested in renewing their seats for 2023 are encouraged to do so online. Fans who lock in their eligible 2023 tickets this weekend will be able to choose from one of three special gifts, while supplies last.

