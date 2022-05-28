Memorial Day Monday Racing Up Next For Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway is set for its annual Memorial Day race, this coming Monday, May 30. Six full divisions of action will be racing but the headline events will be 50-lappers for the Decatur Building Trades Big 10 Pro Late Models and the BillingsleyRewards.com Big 10 Modifieds.

2022 Macon Speedway point champion, Colby Sheppard, out of Williamsville, IL, leads the field of Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models into town Monday. Four different winners have been in victory lane in four different races so far this season. Sheppard holds the point lead due to his consistency of top fives in all four events. Dakota Ewing, a former track champion, is second in points, while Colby Eller, Eric Doran, and Dalton Ewing complete the top five. Monday’s race will pay $1,000 to win and $125 to start.

Springfield, IL driver, Guy Taylor, last year’s champion in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class, leads this year’s points in his Pro Mod, driving in both classes every week. Riverton, IL’s Tim Luttrell is off to a great start and is second in points, followed by Clint Martin, Jacob Steinkoenig, and Jarrett Stryker. Taylor, Steinkoenig, and Rick Conoyer have won features in the division this year. Much like the Pro Late Models, the Mods will pay $1,000 to win and $125 to start.

The aforementioned Taylor also leads the points in the DIRTcar Pro Mod class, taking one win and finishing in the top five all three races. Austin Seets, of Brighton, IL, has taken the other two feature victories and is just four points behind. Kevin Crowder, Zach Taylor, and Josh Robb round out the top five in the standings, entering Monday’s race.

The point leader in the 51 Bistro Street Stock division is still looking for his first win of the season. Cerro Gordo, IL’s Terry Reed sits atop the standings with three top five finishes but hasn’t found victory lane. Point runner-up, Bobby Beiler, has won a feature and is just two points behind. Jaret Duff, Rudy Zaragoza, and Brian Dasenbrock round out the top five. The class has seen three different winners in three nights of racing.

Decatur, IL driver, Jeremy Reed, has won two of the four features in the DIRTcar Hornet class and finds himself in the point lead over Tristan Quinlan by six points. Brady Reed, Taryn Page, and Billy Mason are others in point contention. Reed and Mason have also claimed feature events. The Monday Hornet race will be a tune-up for next weekend’s Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge, featuring potential $1,000 to win races on Friday night at Lincoln Speedway and Saturday night at Macon Speedway.

A young driver from Riverton, IL, Aarik Andruskevitch, leads the points in the Micros By Bailey Chassis class. The division has seen great action this year, with large car counts and fast competitive racing. Many of the familiar faces over the last couple of years are up top in the standings again. Hayden Harvey, John Barnard, and Daryn Stark are again among those competing for victories weekly.

Monday’s action will be a little earlier than the normal Saturday night times with pit gates opening at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing at 6:00. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

Macon Speedway PR