$5 Fan Appreciation Night at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway - John Heydenreich looks to become first 5-time winner

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway will be hosting “Fan Appreciation Night” on Thursday evening, June 2 with a special grandstand admission of only $5.

And, fans will be treated to a great three division program that includes the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints presented by Capitol Custom Trailers, ARDC Midgets and for the first time the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks.

The USAC East Coast Sprints will be making their second appearance of the year. On April 14 they helped kick off the 2022 season with a pair of features that were won by Briggs Danner and Alex Bright.

Danner returns to Bloomsburg as the hot ticket in USAC East Coast Sprints winning six races thus far and is the point leader to boot. A win on Thursday would give him three career victories as the 3/8-mile dirt oval.

The 25-lap feature will pay $2000-to-win.

The American racing Drivers Club, ARDC, has competed 22 times at the historic ½-mile Bloomsburg Fairgrounds cinder track but has yet to get a chance to race the newly revamped speedway although they did try several times last season but were spoiled by weather.

When the time-honored Midget club makes its 2022 debut there will be a special guest driver in the field too. Bloomsburg native John Heydenreich will be racing in the John Givens owned No. 22 Gearte. Heydenreich is a 36-time winner with ARDC.

Now a resident of Indianapolis, IN, when he makes his return to Bloomsburg he’ll have a chance to make track history. Heydenreich is one of only three drivers (Fred Frame 1930-31, ‘32 & ‘33 and Jiggs Peters 1957, ’58, ’66 & ‘68) to have won on the defunct ½-mile configuration including the last winner here in 1987, which was the final time cars raced on the big track. Keep in mind races where only held once a year during the annual fair.

A victory on Thursday would not only make him the first five-time Bloomsburg winner but also the only driver to win on both track outlines.

“That’s really sweet to have a chance to do that and it’s always nice to be racing in your home town and in front of your hometown fans,” said 66-year old Heydenreich who also won here in 1978, ’81 & ’82.

“I was actually leading another time with three (laps) to go and we blew the motor so we could have had another one. We ran other fair tracks like that at Allentown and Lehighton and I was good on those cinder tracks. I figured out how to attack them and set-up wise,” he continued.

“This new layout there is going to be more of a horsepower track. It’s unique in its configuration with the radius of the turns and so forth. I feel the Midgets will put on a great show.”

Rounding out the racing slate will be the FWD 4-Cylinders that will be running under SCORA rules.

Grandstands will open at 5:00 pm with racing set to get underway at 7:00 pm. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Pit admission is $30.

Up to date news can be found on the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

On Tuesday, June 7 the speedway will host Modified stock cars when the Short Track Super Series comes to town for a twin-bill of big block Modified and Crate Sportsman Modifieds.

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR