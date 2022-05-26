Daniel Crews’ First South Boston Speedway Win in Nine Years Provides a Big Boost of Confidence

There is nothing better than a win for boosting a racer’s confidence. That is certainly the case for Daniel Crews.



Crews broke a nine-year drought with a win in the second of two 30-lap Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division races on May 21 at South Boston Speedway. Now, the Long Island, Virginia resident feels more wins will come.



“It’s a blessing and we worked really hard for it,” Crews said of the win. “I believe there are going to be more to come. We finally broke the ice. We’ve got a good car, a good team and a good crew that has come together. That’s what made this thing come to life.”



Crews explained that he had confidence prior to the win but that the win has boosted his confidence to a higher level.



“I was very confident coming into this race,” Crews explained. “I had been confident, but this win really sent it over the top.”



The secret to the win, Crews said, was that his crew “double-checked and triple-checked everything. The crew is what got me there to Victory Lane, their making sure everything was perfect on the car. I stayed up on the wheel driving hard. My dad (former South Boston Speedway Street Stock Division champion Bruce Crews) spots for me and he was pushing me hard. Between the crew and my driving, we got it done.”



Not only did Crews break a nine-year winless drought with the victory, he added a second milestone as well. The win marked the first time in 22 years that the Crews Family’s number 75 had been in Victory Lane.



Bruce Crews carried the number 75 on the cars he raced in the Street Stock Division (the forerunner of South Boston Speedway’s Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division). Daniel Crews has carried that number on the cars he has raced at South Boston Speedway over the years.



“It’s very rewarding to be able to put the number 75 in Victory Lane,” Crews remarked. “This paint scheme that I am running now is not the exact one I wanted. I wanted the yellow 75 or the red 75. I had never run this paint scheme before. This is the scheme that was on my dad’s first car. It was white with gold numbers on it, just like this. It’s a throwback tribute to him.”



Crews had a big night in the May 21 Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division twinbill, finishing third in the opening 30-lap race and following it up with a win. He sits in sixth place in the division point standings, only three points out of third place.



All in all, it was a huge night for Crews and his family. His brother, Nathan Crews, won both races of the night’s twin 15-lap Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division races to give him three straight wins in the division.



Daniel Crews will be among the top contenders when the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division competitors take the track for another twin-race event on Saturday night, June 4. The division’s twin races will be part of the Bojangles Prelude to the 200 event that will feature a six-race card.



A 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division will headline the June 4 Bojangles Prelude to the 200 event. In addition to the 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division, the six-race card includes twin 30-lap races for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, a 20-lap race for the Hornets Division, and a 15-lap race for Mills Family Practice Champ Karts.

The event is the last event for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division prior to the 200-lap race on July 2. Track officials have added special bonuses for the division for the June 4 event.



The event schedule for the Saturday, June 4 Bojangles Prelude to the 200 event has registration and pit gates opening at 2 p.m. Practice starts at 3:30 p.m., grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



