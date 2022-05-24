Reserved Grandstand Seating Sold Out For Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600; Standing-Room-Only Sun Deck Tickets and Infield Wristbands Still Available

America’s Home for Racing is THE place to be this Memorial Day Weekend, but for fans who haven’t already gotten their tickets, time is running out. Charlotte Motor Speedway officials announced today that reserved grandstand seats for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 have sold out. Only standing-room-only access in the popular Turn 4 Sun Deck remains for fans who don’t want to miss any of the action at the crown jewel event.

“For many fans, the Coca-Cola 600 is a bucket-list experience,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of the iconic 1.5-mile superspeedway. “We’re thrilled to host a sellout crowd this year, with fans joining us from all 50 states and 12 foreign countries as far away as Australia. From A-list music acts at Circle K Speed Street to our patriotic pre-race salute to the U.S. Armed Forces, we promise to show our fans why there’s no better place to be than America’s Home for Racing on Memorial Day Weekend.”

Fans hoping to take in the action in person need to act fast. A limited number of standing-room-only tickets are available for just $40 and kids 12 and under can enjoy the Coca-Cola 600 for just $10. Additionally, college students with a valid student ID can get a ticket to the Sun Deck for just $25. The Turn 4 Sun Deck features great views of the legendary 1.5-mile quad-oval and the giant Speedway TV, plus a bar, concessions, cornhole and music.

Infield wristbands good for admission Friday, Saturday and Sunday are also still available, as are select reserved seats in premium areas such as the frontstretch clubhouse.

While Sunday tickets are limited, reserved grandstand seats remain for Friday’s double-header featuring the General Tire 150 (ARCA Menards Series) and the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (Camping World Truck Series). Grandstand seating is also still available for Saturday’s slate of action, which includes the Alsco Uniforms 300 (Xfinity Series) showdown as well as NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Any weekend race ticket is also good for access to Circle K Speed Street, which is being held just outside the speedway’s Turn 1. With more than 10 acres of music, interactive displays, driver appearances and more, Circle K Speed Street brings yet another layer of family fun to the can’t-miss weekend of activities. Grammy-nominated rapper Flo Rida will kick off this year’s music and motorsports celebration on Friday night, while legendary rock group Steve Miller Band will take the stage Saturday night.

The party moves to the infield frontstretch on Sunday as legendary rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd takes the stage for an hour-long pre-race concert before the patriotic pre-race salute to the troops. Fans who upgrade their grandstand ticket to a Track Pass will have stage from access for classics like “Freebird” and “Sweet Home Alabama” as well as driver introductions.

TICKETS:

A limited quantity of standing-room-only tickets are still available. Fans can find updates on schedules and purchase tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

CMS PR