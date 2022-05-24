Mars Continues Final Year of Racing Celebrations With M&M’s® Title Sponsorship at Pocono Raceway

Today, M&M’S® ‘The Official Chocolate of NASCAR,’ announced the iconic brand will be the title sponsor at this year’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 24. The brand will continue the season-long celebration of its more than three decades in the sport by using the race to pay special tribute to NASCAR fans and Mars Associates who have made the journey so memorable.

To kick off the celebrations, Mars will embark on a nationwide search on social media to identify some of the most active and passionate M&M’S Racing fans, who will be invited as VIP guests to the M&M’S Pocono race weekend. The fans selected will not only serve as M&M’S ambassadors throughout race weekend but will also have the chance to meet NASCAR legends and receive signed merchandise. One lucky M&M’S Mars fan will have the ultimate honor of serving as the Grand Marshal for the race.

“For more than 30 years, Mars has inspired moments of happiness through the colorful fun of the M&M’S brand for NASCAR fans all over the country,” said Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley North America. “During our final year and, in our backyard race, Mars wants to celebrate one of the best fan bases in the world with a Mars-sized ‘thank you.’ The M&M’S brand has celebrated many NASCAR successes and we are grateful for the NASCAR fans.

For fans attending the M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400, M&M’S will conduct a special discussion moderated by NASCAR pit reporter, Jamie Little, in the Pocono Raceway Fan Zone on the morning of the race. Current and former M&M’S drivers including Kyle Busch, David Gilliland, Ernie Irvan and Ken Schrader will cruise down memory lane, sharing stories of their time driving for the Mars’ brands. Fans at home will have the opportunity to tune into this special conversation on social media, where they can submit questions in advance and win signed merchandise from the panel of legends.

“The entire Mars organization is incredibly special to me, and we want to commemorate all of our history together with the fan celebrations during the M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400,” said Busch. “From the M&M’S Pocono Raceway festivities to the fans and Mars Associates we’ll be bringing to the track, we couldn’t be more excited to honor those that have made this partnership so fun. I can’t wait to see everyone there!”

“We are honored to celebrate alongside M&M’S after 32 years of supporting NASCAR, by partnering together to show our appreciation for the greatest fan base in sport” said Ben May, President Pocono Raceway. “Creating lifelong memories and exciting experiences for Pocono Raceway and NASCAR fans is a passion for our team and to do it alongside one of the worlds iconic brands is a tremendous joy.”

To keep up to date with the M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400, be sure to check out M&M’S social media channels in the lead up to and throughout the race weekend.

Pocono Raceway PR