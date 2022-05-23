Charlotte Motor Speedway Debuts 2022 NFT Collection Ahead of Coca-Cola 600 Weekend

Charlotte Motor Speedway fans can celebrate the historic 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600 and own a rare digital memento from race week by grabbing some unique NFTs available on RaceDayNFT.com this week.

Beginning today, fans can purchase Charlotte-themed NFTs via RaceDayNFT.com, Speedway Motorsports’ original digital marketplace for race fans. An NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital collectible (such as a video or image) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership.

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s full 2022 collection on RaceDayNFT.com include the following scheduled drops:

Monday, May 23, 1 p.m.: 500 animated CMS Poster Series NFTs. $5

100 Speedway Children's Charities tokens. All proceeds will benefit Speedway Children's Charities. $50

500 CMS-themed virtual die-cast NFTs. $10

5,000 commemorative Charlotte ticket NFTs. FREE for Sunday ticketholders on a first-come, first-served basis and 250 also available for $5 for all other customers. (NOTE: Commemorative tickets are not valid for race entry.)

“The Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend is a truly unique event in NASCAR, so what better way for fans to remember their experience than with a unique NFT,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “NFTs are one of the hottest items in the collectible world, with Charlotte Motor Speedway and the entire Speedway Motorsports family leading this innovative marketplace. We look forward to sharing our collectible Coca-Cola 600-themed souvenirs throughout the week.”

In partnership with GigLabs, Speedway Motorsports created RaceDayNFT.com, the original motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans in 2021.

RaceDayNFT.com is built on the environmentally friendly Flow Blockchain, home of other leading sports NFT projects including NBA Top Shot and NFL ALL DAY. The site is also linked with Dapper Wallet, which allows customers to conduct NFT business with credit cards as well as multiple currencies including popular cryptocurrency options such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Speedway Motorsports uses GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge platform to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT design and management and event services.

Visit RaceDayNFT.com for more details.

The full May 27-29 Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule includes:

Friday, May 27: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (8:30 p.m., FS1, Motor Racing Network)

North Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (8:30 p.m., FS1, Motor Racing Network) Saturday, May 28: Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1 p.m., FS1, Performance Racing Network)

Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1 p.m., FS1, Performance Racing Network) Sunday, May 29: Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race (6 p.m., Fox, Performance Racing Network)

TICKETS:

Tickets to the Coca-Cola 600 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 with a paying adult. For tickets to all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events, including the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.

