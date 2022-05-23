Grandview Speedway Has Busy Memorial Weekend Plans, 602 Sportsman on Card Saturday Night, Buckwalter and Hoch Are New Point Leaders

Well, it was about time.

After suffering two consecutive Saturday night rain outs, Grandview Speedway was able to get back into action this past Saturday and looks forward to a big Memorial Day holiday this coming weekend with racing scheduled for two nights, on both Saturday and Sunday evenings.

The weekend begins with the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman being joined by the 602 Crate Sportsman in race two of their five race mini-series making for a three-division program on Saturday, May 28 starting at 7:30 pm. The program will include qualifying events for all three divisions leading to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main, and the 25 lap 602 Sportsman feature.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend will include a special Thunder on the Hill racing program on Sunday, May 29 starting at 7:30 pm. The racing event will be the first of two PA Tri-Track series events to be held at Grandview this season. The 358 Modifieds will be competing in a new event called the Balls to the Wall 50. This race will include a new twist and format that should make for some exciting action. The 50-lap feature will pay $5000 to win and $500 to take the green, but there will be a competition caution thrown at both laps 30 and 40, with the top ten in the running order receiving a bonus payout, while the top four drivers will be inverted for the next ten lap segment. Should the same driver be leading at laps 30, 40 and at the end on lap 50, there will be a $5000 bonus provided by Pioneer Pole Buildings, making it possible for one driver to walk away with a $13,000 payday to win the 50-lap event.

All drivers are asked to please call the TOTH information line at 443-513-4456 and pre-register by May 25 to be eligible to draw. When calling please provide the driver’s name, car number and a contact name and phone number. The All-Pro SpeedSTR’s will also be on the special Sunday program.

On Sunday, May 29, pit gates open at 2:30 pm, grandstand gates at 5 pm. with racing at 7:30 pm. Grandstand admission will be $30 for adults, children ages 6-11 are $10, while kids ages 5 and under are admitted free. Pit admission will be $40, and no license is required.

After last Saturday night’s racing event which saw Craig Von Dohren pick up his second point race win of the season, the point standings have been shuffled again after week three.

Tim Buckwalter, who had another great run and finished the feature in third position, has taken over the point lead in the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified division. Brett Kressley, who was leading, is now a close second only three points behind, after rallying to a fifth-place finish on Saturday following a mid-race pit stop. As a matter of fact, the top five in the standings are now only 38 points apart as we head into the holiday weekend racing program.

The current top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Tim Buckwalter – 839, 2. Brett Kresley – 836, 3. Doug Manmiller – 831, 4. Craig Von Dohren – 816, 5. Duane Howard – 801, 6. Mike Lisowski – 760, 7. Jeff Strunk – 727, 8. Brad Brightbill – 671, 9. Cory Merkel – 552, 10. Jared Umbenhauer – 507

In the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman division, last Saturday’s action also shuffled the standings. Point leader Brian Hirthler had an off night and did not have a top ten finish, dropping him to third in the standings, while Dylan Hoch rallied from a consolation qualifying spot to a late race fourth place and is now the new point leader. Kyle Smith also raced from a deep in the pack starting spot to finish in tenth spot and take second in the standings heading into this Saturday’s program.

The current top ten in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Dylan Hoch – 635, 2. Kyle Smith - 626, 3. Brian Hirthler – 581, 4. Jimmy Leiby – 576, 5. Chris Esposito – 432, 6. Dakota Kohler – 430, 7. Parker Guldin – 404, 8. Cody Manmiller – 403, 9. Logan Bauman – 358, 10. Mike Schneck Jr. - 354

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through September, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, May 28 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus 602 Crate Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Sunday, May 29 - THUNDER on the HILL RACING SERIES – Balls to the Wall 50 - Tri-Track Series 358 Modifieds plus SpeedSTR’s – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 4 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, June 10 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7 pm.

Saturday, June 11 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus 602 Crate Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

