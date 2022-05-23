Ross Bailes Wins Rain-Shortened Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth at Virginia Motor Speedway

What looked to be a good night of racing ended with rain shortening the event and Ross Bailes of Clover, SC, being declared the winner of the $20,000 to win in the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth after only 23 laps of racing. Track owner Bill Sawyer decided that he would pay everyone as if they had completed the full 60 laps.

On the drop of the green flag, pole-sitter and defending champion Brandon Overton shot out to the lead. Overton held a 10-car-length advantage over Bailes as the two raced into traffic. Overton worked traffic efficiently for several laps before contact with a lapped car allowed Bailes to get by for the lead on lap 17. Two laps later, a caution fell when Jeff Smith slowed in turn 2, bringing out a caution. On the restart, Bailes pulled away from Zack Mitchell and held the lead until rain brought the field to a red flag.

The rain persisted to the point that the track had no choice but to call the race as completed with Bailes, the winner. Rounding out the top five were Zack Mitchell, Ben Watkins, Kenny Moreland, and Dale Hollidge.

A decision on the FASTRAK Pro Late Model and Truckin Thunder Sportsman features will be made at a later date.

The speedway will take the Memorial Day weekend off and the following weekend and return to racing on Saturday, June 11 and host week 3 of Dirt Series Championship weekly racing.

RACE RESULTS FOR THE VIRGINIA IS FOR RACING LOVERS KING OF THE COMMONWEALTH – MAY 21, 2022:

Ultimate Super Late Model Series A Feature (COMPLETED AT LAP 23): 1. 79-Ross Bailes[3]; 2. 57-Zack Mitchell[2]; 3. 16-Ben Watkins[4]; 4. 24-Kenny Moreland[8]; 5. 15K-Dale Hollidge[6]; 6. 45-Kyle Hardy[11]; 7. 20-Trever Feathers[10]; 8. 87-Walker Arthur[7]; 9. 93-Carson Ferguson[9]; 10. 42K-Cla Knight[13]; 11. 15-Jason Covert[18]; 12. 5-Corey Gordon[14]; 13. 83-Jensen Ford[16]; 14. 24DS-Michael Brown[22]; 15. 6-Jamie Lathroum[20]; 16. 11C-Trevor Collins[17]; 17. 10-Garrett Smith[21]; 18. 70-Jeff Smith[12]; 19. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 20. 421-Anthony Sanders[23]; 21. 19-Logan Roberson[5]; 22. 42-Doug Sanders[25]; 23. 2-Dennis Franklin[15]; 24. 07-Brian Ledbetter[24]; 25. 72-Tyler Emory[19]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 19-Logan Roberson[2]; 3. 93-Carson Ferguson[3]; 4. 42K-Cla Knight[6]; 5. 11C-Trevor Collins[5]; 6. 10-Garrett Smith[4]; 7. 40-Brent Bordeaux[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Ross Bailes[1]; 2. 87-Walker Arthur[3]; 3. 45-Kyle Hardy[4]; 4. 2-Dennis Franklin[5]; 5. 72-Tyler Emory[2]; 6. 421-Anthony Sanders[7]; 7. KB-Kerry King[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Zack Mitchell[1]; 2. 15K-Dale Hollidge[2]; 3. 20-Trever Feathers[4]; 4. 5-Corey Gordon[3]; 5. 15-Jason Covert[6]; 6. 24DS-Michael Brown[5]; 7. 07-Brian Ledbetter[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Ben Watkins[3]; 2. 24-Kenny Moreland[2]; 3. 70-Jeff Smith[5]; 4. 83-Jensen Ford[1]; 5. 6-Jamie Lathroum[4]; 6. 42-Doug Sanders[6]

Qualifying Group 1: 1. 76-Brandon Overton, 00:18.485[11]; 2. 79-Ross Bailes, 00:18.650[14]; 3. 19-Logan Roberson, 00:18.905[5]; 4. 72-Tyler Emory, 00:18.932[4]; 5. 93-Carson Ferguson, 00:19.016[1]; 6. 87-Walker Arthur, 00:19.056[12]; 7. 10-Garrett Smith, 00:19.062[9]; 8. 45-Kyle Hardy, 00:19.071[3]; 9. 11C-Trevor Collins, 00:19.282[13]; 10. 2-Dennis Franklin, 00:19.438[7]; 11. 42K-Cla Knight, 00:19.662[6]; 12. KB-Kerry King, 00:19.792[10]; 13. 40-Brent Bordeaux, 00:20.126[2]; 14. (DNF) 421-Anthony Sanders, 00:20.126[8]

Qualifying 2: 1. 57-Zack Mitchell, 00:18.368[6]; 2. 83-Jensen Ford, 00:18.519[13]; 3. 15K-Dale Hollidge, 00:18.643[7]; 4. 24-Kenny Moreland, 00:18.668[11]; 5. 5-Corey Gordon, 00:18.859[1]; 6. 16-Ben Watkins, 00:18.973[10]; 7. 20-Trever Feathers, 00:19.030[4]; 8. 6-Jamie Lathroum, 00:19.046[2]; 9. 24DS-Michael Brown, 00:19.107[9]; 10. 70-Jeff Smith, 00:19.155[8]; 11. 15-Jason Covert, 00:19.233[3]; 12. 42-Doug Sanders, 00:19.610[5]; 13. 07-Brian Ledbetter, 00:20.202[12]

