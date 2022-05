Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Announces SVRA as Sanctioning Group for 2022 Pace GP at the Bend Racing

The course, set along the banks of the Tennessee River, will be lengthened this year, and will include an infield loop and other track enhancements. Practice laps will begin on Thursday. Racing will take place on Friday and Saturday of the Festival.

“It’s important to have an experienced sanctioning group handle all the necessary and complicated details that go with operating a race track,” said Festival founder Byron DeFoor. “We feel that the SVRA, with its CEO Tony Parella at the helm and the vast knowledge and expertise the group has acquired, will be valuable assets to our event.”

“I’m very excited to get SVRA involved in this prestigious event,” said Parella, who heads the 45-year-old organization. “The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is one of the most special events in the American car culture. SVRA will not only sanction the event but will invite special cars and drivers to race their automotive masterpieces and demonstrate the unique capabilities of their cars.”

Applications to enter vintage/historic race cars in the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend along with applications to enter other events may be found at https://www.chattanoogamotorcar.com/applications-overview